Promising Treatment for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Enters Clinical Trials | DelveInsight

There are a plethora of companies developing therapies to treat Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma. CStone Pharmaceuticals has its drug candidate in the most advanced stage (Phase III).

DelveInsight’s “Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline landscapes. It comprises Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Major companies such as CStone Pharmaceuticals, Akesobio, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Yiviva Inc., BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Carsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., LTD, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Antengene Therapeutics Limited, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Vaxcell Bio, Co., Ltd., MacroGenics , TaiRx, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Highlight Therapeutics, Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment scenario. x

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the second most common cause of cancer-related death.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

CS1003: CStone Pharmaceuticals

CS1003 is a humanized recombinant IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting human programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), which is being developed for immunotherapy of various tumors. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

AK104: Akeso Bio

AK104 is a potential next-generation, first-in-class humanized IgG1 tetrameric bi-specific antibody drug candidate that is based on Akeso's proprietary ""TETRABODY"" technology and simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint molecules: PD-1 and CTLA-4. In January 2021, Akeso Pharmaceuticals initiated an open-label multi-center phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of anti-PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody AK104 alone or in combination with lenvatinib in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

YIV-906: Yiviva

YIV-906 (also PHY906 or KD018) is a therapeutic candidate composed of a proprietary cGMP botanical extract of four herbs inspired by a traditional Chinese medicine formulation used for over a millennium. Yiviva Inc., is conducting a Phase II Randomized Placebo-Controlled Study Investigating the Combination Of YIV-906 And Sorafenib (Nexavar®) In HBV (+) Patients With Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma. The FDA has granted YIV-906 Orphan Drug Designations for Liver and Pancreatic Cancers.

CVM-1118: TaiRx

CVM-1118 (Foslinanib) is a new synthetic small molecule with strong anti-cancer activity, high safety margin, and multiple mechanisms of actions in targeting cancer-specific factors. Based on results of the Phase I clinical studies, CVM-1118 obtained the approval to conduct two Phase II clinical trials by both the US FDA and Taiwan FDA. One is to conduct a Phase II study to investigate the efficacy of CVM-1118 combined with sorafenib for subjects with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); another is to investigate the efficacy of CVM-1118 in patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors (NET).

Scope of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 50+ Key Players

Prominent Players: CStone Pharmaceuticals, Akesobio, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Yiviva Inc., BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Carsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., LTD, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Antengene Therapeutics Limited, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Vaxcell Bio, Co., Ltd., MacroGenics, TaiRx, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Highlight Therapeutics, Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and many others.

many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 50+ Products

Phases:

· Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

· MTORC1 protein inhibitors

· Immunostimulants

· Immunologic cytotoxicity

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Polymer

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma?

How many are Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma?

Table of Contents

