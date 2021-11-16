AS Inbank plans a subordinated bonds programme

English Estonian

AS Inbank is planning a subordinated bonds programme in a total amount of up to 35 million euros to be issued in several series over the next 36 months.

In the first series under the bond programme, Inbank plans to issue subordinated bonds in a total amount of 12 million euros with an option to increase the issue to a maximum of 18 million euros. The maturity date of the bonds is 10 years with the issuer having a premature redemption right after 5 years.

The subscription period of the first series is scheduled for 30 November – 9 December 2021. The bonds will be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange by the end of 2021.

The public offering is to be carried out in Estonia only, provided that the Financial Supervision Authority has registered the prospectus. Inbank will announce the registration of the prospectus and the commencement of the offering, including the terms and conditions of the subscription, in a separate notice.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,500 active partners and 743,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

AS Inbank

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550



