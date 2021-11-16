Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2021 Presentation

November 16, 2021 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Third Quarter 2021 Result Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.’s third quarter 2021 results which will be presented in a webcast and conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST).

The presentation is also available on our website https://www.flexlng.com/category/presentations/

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hp8mpf3s

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 210 33 922

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709

United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 6766

United States, New York: +1 646 787 1226

United States: +1 866 280 1157

Confirmation Code: 8217249

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

Attachments