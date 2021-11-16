OpSec Security invests in Europe’s first HP Indigo 6K Secure Digital Press

CROWTHER, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, a world leader in security and brand protection, has invested in Europe’s first HP Indigo 6K Secure Digital Press. It will offer customers both security and flexibility with its single-pass productivity. With this new technology, OpSec will provide brand owners the ability to seamlessly integrate highly secure authentication, personalized customer engagement, and unique digital design featured into labels and packaging.



OpSec Security is the industry leader in integrated on-product and online brand protection, offering complete solutions that protect brand owners, rights owners, and governments around the world. OpSec has been at the forefront of defeating counterfeits for more than 35 years and its customers include the top 100 most recognized brands on the planet – from major sports leagues and apparel manufacturers to global players in the automotive, industrial, and financial services sectors.

With more than 25% of consumers claiming to have unknowingly purchased counterfeit products last year1, the demand for anti-counterfeiting measures is growing and widening across more product categories. No longer limited to luxury watches and expensive handbags, counterfeiting has spread to almost any branded product, resulting in potential harm for consumers, and costly reputational consequences for brand owners. From automotive parts to licensed merchandise and consumables, there has never been a greater need for a multi-layered, trusted approach to product authentication.

At the same time, brand owners are expecting their authentication solutions to work harder, not just allowing customers to buy with confidence, but enhancing products and connecting brands with their customers. OpSec safeguards more than 13 billion products a year through its diverse portfolio of on-product identifiers and premium, security-enabled trim components. The single-pass capability and secure variable data options of the HP Indigo 6K Secure Digital Press will increase further the options available to its customers. Highly personalized solutions will incorporate proprietary world-class security, provide an expanded design palette, and ensure rapid turnaround for time-critical product launches and promotions.

Another strong feature of the new HP Indigo 6K Secure Press is its ability to place unique identifiers in numerous locations on the label, packaging, or tax stamp. This allows greater personalization to unique customer requirements, whilst linking authentication and engagement data back to OpSec® Insight, OpSec's secure traceability platform. The integration of dedicated security design software from Jura also contributes to OpSec's responsive design methodologies, by providing a seamless method for controlling variable data and creating unique security features in one pass on the HP Indigo 6K Digital Secure Press.

"The capabilities of the counterfeiter are always advancing," says Dr. Selva Selvaratnam, CEO of OpSec Security. "The HP Indigo 6K Secure Press, in conjunction with our advanced OVD (Optical Variable Device) technologies, provides brand owners the confidence that they will remain ahead of even the most determined counterfeiters. Our ability to print secure, impactful designs on sustainable and recycled substrates, using sustainable security inks from HP, also allows us to offer brands the distinctiveness they need, whilst upholding their commitment to sustainability.”

“We are excited to welcome OpSec Security as the first customer of the HP Indigo 6K Secure Press in Europe. As a world leader in brand protection, OpSec will set new standards in product authentication using our HP Indigo Secure technology. We expect this partnership to change the standard paradigm for both companies, setting a new bar in anti-counterfeiting,” added Amir Raziel, head of Strategic Marketing for HP Indigo.

From electroinks to variable data options and multi-layered secure print features, the HP Indigo 6K Secure Digital Press presented OpSec with a compelling, world-leading integrated hardware and software solution. HP technology will play a central role as OpSec equips brand owners in their ongoing fight against counterfeiters and their efforts to bring greater distinctiveness to their products.

Learn more about the HP Indigo 6K Secure Digital Press here.

Learn more about OpSec Security here.

1 Source: OpSec Security 2021 Brand Protection Barometer Report

