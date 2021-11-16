Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc): LOI FOR A 2-VESSEL OBN CONTRACT

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent for provision of two source vessels for an OBN project. The project will start in Q2 2022 and has an estimated duration of 100 days for a total of 200 vessel-days. SeaBird will utilize chartered vessels on the project, that will be outfitted with seismic source equipment from SeaBird’s equipment pool. With this LOI, SeaBird is pleased to announce that it continues to build back-log with some length for the first time in years. With the Fulmar Explorer already fixed on a one year contract the Company has more than 550 vessel-days of work for the next twelve months.



“We are pleased to see that our asset-light strategy in combination with equipment consolidation is beginning to work. The Company has the capacity to operate far more than it`s own fleet with this platform in place”, comments CEO Gunnar Jansen.

