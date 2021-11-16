English French

Casino Group announces a refinancing of its debt





Paris, 16th November 2021,

Casino Group announces the launch of a refinancing to extend the maturity of its debt and reduce its costs.

Following the operations of December 2020 and March 2021, Casino Group announces today a refinancing of its debt including:

A tap of its Term Loan B of maturity August 2025 for a targeted amount of €400 million;

A tender offer on bonds maturing January 2023 and March 2024.

The funds raised and potentially not used during the tender offer will be used for future debt buybacks and repayments.

The completion of the transactions is expected in the coming weeks.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr



or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Franck PASQUIER – Tel : +33 (0)1 53 70 74 91 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Attachment