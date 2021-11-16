Artios Appoints Nora Brennan to Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chair

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artios Pharma Limited (Artios), a leading biotech company pioneering the development of novel small molecule therapeutics that target the DNA damage response process in order to treat patients suffering from a broad range of cancers, announces the appointment of Nora Brennan, an experienced financial executive in the healthcare industry, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Brennan will serve as Chair of Artios’s Audit Committee.



Pierre Legault, Chairman, Artios, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nora Brennan to Artios as a Director and the new Chair of our Audit Committee. Nora is a financial expert with over 15 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Nora brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in financial management and investor relations. Nora’s background and insight will be an important asset to Artios as we continue to leverage our team’s deep heritage in DNA damage response to develop the next generation of precision oncology medicines.”

Nora Brennan, Chair of the Audit Committee, Artios, said: “I’m thrilled to join Artios during an exciting time in their development. The team has recently advanced two DNA damage response programs into the clinic, including its ATR inhibitor, ART0380, and Polθ inhibitor, ART4215, the first selective, orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of the Polθ polymerase domain to enter clinical studies. The team has also executed platform validating partnerships with Novartis and Merck KGaA. I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Directors and leadership to support Artios’s continued growth across its pipeline of clinical and discovery programs.”

Ms. Brennan is currently Chief Financial Officer of Fore Biotherapeutics and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of TELA Bio and Xeris Pharmaceuticals. She also served as Senior Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations for Integra Lifesciences and was previously a Director at Citigroup and Vice President at J.P. Morgan.

Ms. Brennan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

For more information, please contact:



Investor Contact:

Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer

E: Abid.Ansari@artiospharma.com

Media Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela Reid

E: lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Artios

Artios is a leading biotech company pioneering the development of novel small molecule therapeutics that target the DNA damage response (DDR) process in order to treat patients suffering from a broad range of cancers. Artios is led by an experienced scientific leadership team with proven expertise in DDR drug discovery, including the discovery and early development of the PARP inhibitor Olaparib. Artios has a unique partnership with Cancer Research UK, and collaborations with leading DNA repair researchers worldwide, such as The Institute of Cancer Research, London, the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) and the Crick Institute, London. Artios is building a pipeline of next-generation DDR programs to target hard to treat cancers, including its ATR inhibitor, ART0380, in treating DDR defective tumors, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical study, and the Polθ inhibitor ART4215 as a monotherapy and with combination treatments. In December 2020, Artios entered into a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to identify and develop precision oncology medicines targeting nucleases. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has the right to opt into exclusive development and commercialization of compounds on up to eight targets and Artios to receive up to US$860 million total milestones per target. In April 2021, Artios entered a collaboration with Novartis to identify DDR targets to use with Novartis’ proprietary radioligand therapies with Artios receiving a US$20 million up-front payment in addition to near term research funding to support the collaboration. Artios is eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones in addition to royalty payments. Artios has raised US$320 million to date from investors and strategic partners, including the US$153 million Series C financing announced in July 2021. Artios is based at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with an office in New York City, USA.

