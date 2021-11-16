MetricNet Delivers Groundbreaking Presentation at the 2021 SupportWorld Live Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Rumburg, co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 606, "Artificial Intelligence In Service And Support: The Future Is Finally Here!," at the Annual SupportWorld Live Conference in Orlando, Florida. This marks the 29th consecutive year Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a speaker for the Annual SupportWorld Conference & Expo.

In this presentation, Mr. Rumburg shared how one large insurance company leveraged AI to shift left, improve the customer experience, and dramatically reduce their costs. Additionally, he defined metrics for AI, provided industry benchmarks for the metrics of AI, and shared a template for measuring the ROI of AI in service and support.

"Promises of bot-powered agentless support, problems that automatically correct themselves, and preemptive problem resolution—the holy grail of service and support—have gone largely unfulfilled until recently," said Jeff Rumburg. "But artificial intelligence in IT service and support is at an inflection point. There are now numerous examples of large enterprises that have harnessed the power of AI to reduce ticket volumes and resolution times, and improve the customer experience - all while getting smarter over time through machine learning."

Those interested in this presentation can find a copy of the slide deck on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg also facilitated 'Succeeding with Metrics,' an interactive, consultative HDI Training Workshop on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, and Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for four consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

Related Images











Image 1: MetricNet Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment