Confluence Announces Partnership with Fund Service Provider, FundHero

Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced it has secured a multi-year agreement with FundHero S.A. (“FundHero”), a Luxembourg-based fund service company, that will combine Confluence’s cloud-based Revolution platform with its own technology to provide clients with an exclusive managed software offering.

FundHero is a service provider that uses cutting-edge technology and expertise to support fund companies as they optimally position themselves for compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. The company has selected Confluence’s Revolution platform to provide a solution compliant with the Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) frameworks. With a focus on risk and regulatory oversight, this enhancement will enable FundHero to provide a full suite of services to a variety of companies in Luxembourg and Germany, including a large global custodian bank.

Revolution’s ability to provide risk and regulatory capabilities, as well as performance measurement and attribution analysis, offers clients an integrated experience with robust data control and validation tools within a scalable cloud-based environment. The combined offering means clients can outsource all their regulatory risk reporting needs, allowing them to focus on what is most important, adding value for their own clients.

“Confluence is excited to become a valued partner with FundHero, as we help them deliver cutting edge risk, regulatory and reporting solutions to fund administrators,” said Todd Moyer, Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Pairing our Revolution platform with FundHero’s managed service solution presents a unique opportunity for our firms to deliver unprecedented capabilities to fund managers.”

“In previous positions, I had seen the power of Revolution and I was excited at the opportunity to partner with Confluence to provide these services to our clients,” said Heiko Hector, Founding Executive Director of FundHero. “We’re looking forward to working with the Confluence team to provide unparalleled software and service to our clients.”

Revolution is a cloud-based platform, offering vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. It helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 40 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.