Equancy joins leading European agencies choosing Momentive to advance client customer experience programs with GetFeedback

PARIS, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Equancy, a consulting firm based in Paris, has chosen GetFeedback by Momentive as its customer experience solution of choice. Equancy is using GetFeedback to champion the voice of the customer as it implements new digital tactics for clients. The solution will provide the consulting firm with a 360° view of the customer to better understand and identify the key drivers in customer satisfaction. These insights are vital as companies learn to adapt their offerings and services in line with changing preferences and needs. Equancy joins other agencies, including Accenture and Kin + Carta, in leveraging GetFeedback to help clients listen, understand, and act on customer insights.



“Digital acceleration has become the main priority for a range of very different organizations, especially since the pandemic led them to address their digital visitors in a different way,” said Julien Bonny, director of marketing performance at Equancy. “GetFeedback will help us capture visitors' insights on a more proactive basis and better prioritize the digital roadmap we advise to the large organizations we support. GetFeedback can be deployed on a website in just a few days; this means Equancy can be more agile in validating assumptions about visitors and testing new CX improvements.”

About GetFeedback

GetFeedback is an agile, multichannel CX solution from Momentive that deploys in days, not months, and enables CX teams to deliver great experiences without waiting on long implementations. GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across multiple channels and high response rates. It integrates CX insights and actions into key systems, enabling CX professionals to iterate and scale quickly. GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is a top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange. Companies like PUMA, Yeti, Toyota, and Carrefour rely on GetFeedback to deliver customer experiences that set them apart.

About Momentive

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .

About Equancy

Created in 2002, Equancy is a consultancy firm specialized in business strategy, data and digital transformation. Our mission is to help businesses unlock growth and deliver value across their whole organization. Our 90+ experts strive to immerse in our clients' environments to deliver tailor-made solutions. Our strength: Combining a deep understanding of our clients’ business requirements with our expertise in data and new technologies. We have formed long lasting partnerships with Global clients such as LVMH, Axa, BMW, Volkswagen, Generali, Carrefour, Danone, Disneyland Paris.