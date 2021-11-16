Feel Foods Extends Shelf Life of Its Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Products Using All-Natural HPP Process

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF”) is pleased to announce it has extended the shelf life of its 100% owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products using state-of-the-art High-Pressure Pasteurization (“HPP”) technology to naturally increase shelf life without the addition of any chemicals or preservatives. The longer shelf life provides key logistical advantages as the Company looks to scale production, continues its expansion across Canada, and looks to enter the US market.



The High-Pressure Pasteurization process helps natural and organic foods and beverages safely extend shelf life without chemicals or heat treatment. HPP is the new way to 'treat ' fresh products to drastically extend the shelf life with no notification to Health Canada needed nor any label changes. It involves no chemicals or preservatives, or heat, only very high pressures. HPP is an environmentally friendly process and is a real alternative to thermal and chemical treatments. HPP greatly assists producers, farmers, suppliers, and distributors to extend products' shelf life. HPP works well with pre-packaged products with high water activity and low air.

Feel Foods Director and CEO David Greenway states: “Using HPP technology to significantly extend our Black Sheep products shelf life is a real game changer, not only for product freshness and longevity, but also for the logistical benefits as Feel Foods continues to expand throughout Canada and looks to expand into the USA. We will continue to grow our distribution online as well as in stores, now available in over 70 grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia. We are currently working on launching exciting new plant-based products ahead of the holiday season this year.”

Feel Foods’ 100% owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products are now available for purchase on multiple online marketplaces. We encourage Feel Foods Investors, Stakeholders and Customers to begin following Black Sheep at Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any participating online marketplaces to try Black Sheep unique products.

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

Benefits of High-Pressure Pasteurization

HPP Hiperbaric Unit

Benefits of HPP include:



Longer Shelf Life

Since HPP can double or triple shelf life, increasing yields and customer satisfaction. Longer shelf life implies less waste. It can boost sales as the cost of spoiled food get reduced, larger production batches can be made and the distribution areas can get increased. Convenience and savings are also associated with a longer shelf life.



Maintains freshness

HPP does not include chemicals or heat and maintains the natural freshness and flavours whilst extending the shelf life of your products. Unlike thermal, chemical and other high-heat treatments - processing with pressure maintains the quality and dignity of your product.



Protects brand equity

When customers associate your brand-name with quality your sales will increase. Having the advantage of tastier natural long-lasting products will encourage customers to search and pick your brand name.



100% Nutritional value

Heat treatment destroys nutrients and vitamins. HPP is a non-thermal process that preserves vitamins, flavouring and colour pigments.



Zero preservatives

HPP destroys pathogens (Listeria, Salmonella, Vibrio, Norovirus, etc.) and eliminates the need for preservatives.



Enhance food safety

Products are treated in their final sealed packaging thus eliminating contamination after processing. Brand protection. Decrease the risk of product recalls. FDA and Health Canada approved.

High Pressure Processing (HPP) is a cold pasteurization technique by which food products are exposed to extremely high pressure (300-600MPa / 43,500-87,000psi) transmitted by water. The pressure is uniformly transmitted regardless of the size and the geometry of the food products. The high pressure inactivates bacteria, viruses, yeasts, moulds, and parasites present in food. Flavour compounds and vitamins are not affected by HPP and the food retains its natural taste and texture.

Black Sheep Spreadable “Cranberry Voursin”

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze” (“Black Sheep”) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the Company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information on Black Sheep’s products and story, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, it’s 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

