Material Handling Equipment Market Growing at 5.4% CAGR to Reach USD 320.90 Billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global material handling equipment market size is expected to reach USD 320.90 billion by 2027 owing to the increasing adoption of automation services and the growing automotive sector across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting, Industrial Trucks, Continuous Handling, Racking & Storage), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Mining, Semiconductors, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 211.76 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Material Handling Equipment Market:

Liebherr Group (Bulle, Switzerland)

Manitowoc (Wisconsin, United States)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (New York, United States)

BEUMER GROUP (Beckum, Germany)

KION GROUP AG (Frankfurt, Germany)

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Aichi, Japan)

Eisenmann SE (Böblingen, Germany)

Crown Equipment Corporation (Ohio, United States)

Daifuku Co., Ltd (Osaka, Japan)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (Ohio, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 320.90 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 211.76 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Equipment Type, Operations, Industry and Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing to Aid Growth Cranes & Lifting Equipment Held 46.5% Market Share in 2019 Owing to Increasing Residential Construction Projects Increasing Adoption of Advanced Material Handling Solutions in Asia-Pacific to Stoke Demand

Manufacturing Operations Suffer Downfall amid COVID-19

The global pandemic has led to complete shutdown of manufacturing activities owing to the lockdown imposed by the government agencies to contain the spread of the disease. This has further led to the disruption in supply chains that has negatively impacted the growth of the market. However, joint efforts from the government and the manufacturers to bring the economy back on track will boost the demand for material handling equipment in manufacturing processes across several industries globally.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Material handling equipment is a type of equipment specially designed to move, store, control, and protect goods, materials, and products across industries. They ensure efficient and accurate functioning of processes that involve the handling of the goods right from manufacturing to distribution. In addition to this, the companies adopt sophisticated material handling systems across warehouses to ensure proper inventory management and control.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing to Aid Growth

The growing competition among global businesses and the increasing demand for efficient solutions is propelling the manufacturers to adopt automation solutions. In order to reduce operating costs and lead times, the companies are developing innovative material handling equipment to cater to the evolving business demands. Automated companies take less time to complete several processes with far better proficiency and accuracy and are further being adopted across several industrial applications such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global material handling machinery market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Cranes & Lifting Equipment Held 46.5% Market Share in 2019 Owing to Increasing Residential Construction Projects

The cranes & lifting equipment segment, based on equipment, held a market share of about 46.5% in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth owing to the increasing residential and commercial construction projects across the globe.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Material Handling Solutions in Asia-Pacific to Stoke Demand

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global material handling equipment market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced material handling equipment solutions such as automation across manufacturing and automotive processes in the region.

North America is anticipated to showcase a significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to the surging sales experienced by the e-commerce industry that drives the demand for automated warehouses for efficient handling of products and commodities in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Acquisition to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The global material handling machinery market provides lucrative growth opportunities that are being leveraged by the major companies present in the market. They are focusing on acquiring other material handling equipment manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and further strengthen their positions in the fiercely competitive global marketplace. The other key players are adoption strategies such as partnership and collaboration to maintain their presence that is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

September 2020 – Gorbel Inc. announced the acquisition of Engineered Lifting Systems (ELS) & Equipment Inc., a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment in Ontario, Canada. This acquisition is aimed at adding ELS’s products to the overhead lifting solutions provided by Gorbel and further amplifying its position in the market.

Quick Buy – Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101501

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Equipment Type (Value) Cranes & Lifting Equipment Industrial Trucks Continuous Handling Equipment Racking & Storage Equipment By Operation (Value) Assembly Distribution Transportation Others By Industry Consumer Goods & Electronics Automotive Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Construction Mining Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Equipment Type (Value) Cranes & Lifting Equipment Industrial Trucks Continuous Handling Equipment Racking & Storage Equipment By Operation (Value) Assembly Distribution Transportation Others By Industry Consumer Goods & Electronics Automotive Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Construction Mining Others By Country (Value) United States Canada

Europe Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Equipment Type (Value) Cranes & Lifting Equipment Industrial Trucks Continuous Handling Equipment Racking & Storage Equipment By Operation (Value) Assembly Distribution Transportation Others By Industry Consumer Goods & Electronics Automotive Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Construction Mining Others



TOC Continued..

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/material-handling-equipment-market-101501

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Baggage Handling System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Destination coded vehicle (DCV), Conveyor), By Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcode), By Application (Airport, Railway, Marine), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Civil Engineering Equipment, Crushing and Screening Equipment and Other Equipment), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Modular Construction Market Size, Share & COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutional, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Forklift Truck Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Excavators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Mini/Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Excavator), By End-use Industry (Construction, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd