Landsbankinn hf.: Acquisition by Landsbankinn of own shares under a buyback programme - end of acquisition period

Icelandic English

On 29 October 2021, Landsbankinn announced that the Bank would offer to purchase shares from shareholders under the terms of a buyback programme during the period 1 November 2021 to 15 November 2021. During the period, Landsbankinn acquired a total of 1,678,416 own shares at a share price of 11.6558, for the total amount of ISK 19,563,283.

Prior to the repurchase period, Landsbankinn held around 377 million own shares. At its conclusion, the Bank holds around 379 million of own shares, or the equivalent of around 1.58% of issued share capital in the Bank.

Buybacks under the programme were authorised to amount to a maximum of 57 million shares, or the equivalent of around 0.24% of issued share capital.

For more information, contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations Officer, pr@landsbankinn.is