Proactive news headlines including Cauldron Energy, European Lithium, Evolution Energy Minerals and Kiland Ltd

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has received an unexpected boost while preparing for ongoing underground drilling at Blackwood Gold Project in Victoria with visible gold observed in an area formerly excavated for access purposes only. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) and Jadar Resources Ltd are progressing their partnership in southern Austria, where plans are afoot to expand the Austrian Lithium Project, including the high-yield Wolfsberg lithium deposit. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has commenced trading on the ASX under the ticker EV1 following its acquisition of the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania and completion of an oversubscribed $22 million initial public offering (IPO). Click here

Kiland Ltd (ASX:KIL) has flung open the gates on an off-market buy-back that could see the company redeem as much as 22% of the KIL shares on issue. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has appointed John Welborn, an internationally respected senior mining executive and company director, as a non-executive director. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has secured debt funding of up to US$140 million to build West Africa's next gold mine at the Abujar Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR)’s initial results have revealed broad mineralisation at Sir Laurence discovery within the Goongarrie Gold Project, reinforcing the company’s interpretation that the discovery has potential to be a large mineralised system. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has spudded the second of three wells at the Korhaan Project, a gas asset within its flagship Amersfoot property in South Africa’s prolific Permian Age Coal Fields. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has continued to pursue high-grade gold mineralisation with a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program completed at the Kookynie Gold Project in Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Click here

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has advanced another treatment in its development pipeline through a clinical trial supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Imugene’s HER-Vaxx, in combination with avelumab, in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has made it much simpler for US investors to trade the company’s shares on the OTCQX by securing Depository Trust Company (DTC) approval. Click here

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) has completed an investment of A$1 million in the unlisted Valo Therapeutics Oy, as part of a total pre-initial public offering (IPO) equity financing of around US$13 million. Click here

