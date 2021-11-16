Aerial Imaging Market to value USD 6 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The aerial imaging market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 6 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The growing necessity for border surveillance and large events as a result of growing security concerns across the globe has created a significant demand for effective aerial imaging solutions. Besides, the increasing concerns around building infrastructure, energy & mining exploration, town planning, management of environmental changes, and homeland security are further fueling the demand for aerial imaging systems. Their burgeoning demand is set to transform the outlook of global aerial imaging market over the foreseeable future.

The growing proclivity towards drone technology has reshaped aerial imaging market, enabling the exploration of sectors like agriculture and defense. Several industry players are focusing on developing innovative drones to gain a competitive edge in the market. Quoting an instance, in 2020, a prominent automated industrial drone manufacturer Airobotics received the first-ever approval for flying over a bigger metropolis and flies over Singapore. This approval comes as a part of Singapore’s initiatives to protect public health during the COVID-19 crisis.

Below mentioned are the prominent industry trends:

Rising application in surveillance & monitoring

The aerial imaging spans are gaining wide prominence across different applications including border surveillance, sports & festivals, large events, surveillance of hostile demonstrations, perimeter surveillance, maritime traffic, as well as law enforcement. The increasing significance of the technology will strengthen the value of surveillance & monitoring segment over the coming years. For the record, in 2020, the segment had accounted for a substantial share of around 25%.

Growing popularity of oblique imaging

The growing popularity of oblique imagery can be largely attributed to its ability to assess building heights while realistic texturing of 3D city models. The main advantage of incorporating oblique imaging is to obtain a clear view of the elements on the ground that usually get occluded in vertical views by vegetation or higher structures. Considering its increased adoption owing to various benefits associated with it, oblique imaging segment is projected to witness a robust CAGR of more than 15% through 2027.

Heightened adoption in military & defense sector

The military & defense segment is projected to grow exponentially in the global aerial imaging market throughout the forecast timeline. This growth can be attributed to the increasing product need across the modern defense & security landscape. With the increase in global incidents of terrorist attacks, UAVs are increasingly used to tackle complex military issues. Companies operating in the market are providing highly advanced drone-based imaging solutions for defense applications and are emphasizing on incorporating a wide range of sensors and high-resolution camera systems to enable the acquisition of high-quality aerial images.

Elevating demand for helicopters

The industry is expected to register substantial gains from the helicopter segment over the upcoming years owing to the numerous benefits across various images, such as rear shots, lookdown shots, landscape shots, and dashboard shots which can be captured effectively and easily from helicopters. This helps in keeping the subject within the frame by panning the camera while traveling in the forward direction. Besides, they have superior turning characteristics which enables them to circle back for shooting the subject from a different angle with little lost time.

Mounting demand among government agencies across Asia Pacific

On account of the huge demand, Asia Pacific aerial imaging market had captured a sizeable share of over 20% in 2020 and is expected to grow exponentially over time. The government agencies across various Asia Pacific countries are increasingly adopting aerial imaging solutions for surveillance and monitoring for combating domestic and international threats. Various regional companies are focusing on delivering innovative services which is positively influencing the market space. To illustrate, in 2020, Nearmap announced free-of-cost availability of high-resolution aerial imaging for health officials and government agencies at local, state, and national levels to help them with the COVID-19 relief.

Briefly, aerial imaging market is expected to grow meritoriously over the following years with the increasing adoption of drone technology for border surveillance coupled with the emergence of innovative offerings in the industry.

