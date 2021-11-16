Worldwide Castleman Disease Treatment Industry to 2026 - Rising Emergence of Novel Drugs is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Disease Type, Indication, Treatment Type, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 134.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 159.83 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.



Market Dynamics

The factor leading to the growth of the Castleman disease treatment market is increasing the number of weaker immune systems due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits. The growing prevalence of AIDS is also contributing to the growth of the Castleman disease treatment market. In addition, increasing government support and initiative for the promotion and production of orphan drugs and granting premium pricing of these drugs is creating opportunities for the growth of the global Castleman disease market.



However, some side effects such as increased blood sugar, mood swings, increased risk of infections, weight gain, damage to nearby organs during the surgery are anticipated to affect the growth of the global Castleman disease treatment market.



The global castleman disease treatment market is segmented further based on disease type, indication, treatment type, end users, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Castleman Disease

4.1.2 Rising Emergence of Novel Drugs

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Patent Expiry of Several Companies

4.2.2 High Cost of Dieses Treatment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising awareness about the treatment

4.3.2 Increasing Research and Development Activities

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Insufficient Knowledge About Disease

4.4.2 Unwanted Side Effects of Treatments

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market, By Disease Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multicentric Castleman Disease

6.2.1 Multicentric Without POEMS Syndrome

6.2.2 Multicentric With POEMS Syndrome With Osteosclerotic Lesions

6.2.3 Multicentric With POEMS Syndrome Without Osteosclerotic Lesions

6.3 Unicentric Castleman Disease



7 Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Angiofollicular Lymph Node Hyperplasia

7.3 Angiomatous Lymphoid

7.4 Castleman Tumor

7.5 Giant Benign Lymphoma

7.6 Giant Lymph Node Hyperplasia

7.7 Hamartoma Of The Lyphatics



8 Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Radiation Therapy

8.3 Corticosteroid Drugs

8.4 Chemotherapy

8.5 Immunotherapy

8.6 Anti-Viral Drugs



9 Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market, By End Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Specialty Clinics

9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5 Others



10 Global Castleman Disease Treatment Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 AbbVie Inc.

12.2 Amgen Inc.

12.3 Allergan, Inc.

12.4 AstraZeneca plc

12.5 Bayer AG

12.6 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

12.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb

12.8 Cardinal Health

12.9 EUSA Pharma, Inc.

12.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.11 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

12.12 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

12.13 Hospira, Inc.

12.14 Incyte Corporation

12.15 Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

12.16 Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

12.17 LGM Pharma

12.18 Merck & Co, Inc.

12.19 Novartis AG

12.20 NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.21 Octapharma AG

12.22 Pfizer, Inc.

12.23 Relypsa, Inc.

12.24 Sanofi S.A.

12.25 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

12.26 Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc

12.27 Senhwa Biosciences

12.28 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.29 Triveni Interchem Private Limited

12.30 Viatris



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dok3qf