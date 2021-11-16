Global Wellness Tourism Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Accor, Canyon Ranch and Four Seasons Hotels Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Market by Service Type, Location, Travelers Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Traveling to places and facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, wellness SPAs, fitness centers, and wellness resorts, to enrich mental as well as physical health is a part of the lifestyle of people now-a-days. This shift in choice makes way for wellness tourism, which involves the promotion of health and personal well-being through various physical, psychological, and spiritual activities. It also includes various services such as transport, lodging, food & beverage, shopping, and others. Consumers who take any kind of vacation for leisure, rest, and relaxation are improving their wellness as part of wellness tourism.



Travelers, nowadays, love to experiment with destinations to gain deeper experience and absorb new cultures worldwide. To gain a valuable and unforgettable experience, people increasingly opt for unique trips, which include cultural visit, cruising, and adventure activities. The wellness industry is well-positioned to help consumers reclaim travel as an opportunity for rest and relaxation, rejuvenation, discovery, joy, and self-actualization.



The wellness tourism market includes two types of travelers, primary travelers and secondary travelers. The primary travelers are motivated by wellness to take a trip or choose their destination based on its wellness offerings, for example, someone visiting a wellness resort or participating in a yoga retreat while secondary wellness travelers are those who seek to maintain wellness or engage in wellness activities during any kind of travel, for example, someone who visits a gym, gets a massage, or prioritizes healthy food when they take a trip. The bulk of wellness tourism is done by secondary wellness travelers, who accounted for more than 85% of wellness tourism trips and 88% of expenditures in 2020. Secondary wellness tourism also continues to grow at a faster rate than primary wellness tourism, at 6.9% annually, from 2021-2030.



Technology is disrupting the established market with the advent of web-based booking and use of AI and IoT in operation optimizations. Technology-driven players, such as online hotel aggregators and metasearch engines, have heavily invested on big data analytics to make analytics-driven business decisions. Furthermore, use of artificial intelligence has been deployed in chatbots and virtual assistants to provide seamless customer experience. In addition, key players in the industry are driving their attention toward enhancement of mobile experience to provide a more user-friendly experience to the travelers while booking on their platforms.



The COVID-19 pandemic has pumped huge growth in the wellness industry, owing to rise of telemedicine, at-home fitness, and digital therapy. The new consumer behavior relies on the power of the internet to maintain human connection and interaction. Attributed to COVID-19 outbreak, consumers are focusing more on health to stay fit and avoid getting infected of coronavirus.



The wellness tourism market is segmented on the basis of service type, location, travelers type, and region. By service type, the market is divided into transport, lodging, food & beverage, shopping, activities & excursion, and others. By location, it is bifurcated into domestic and international. Based on travelers type, the market is classified into primary and secondary. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players in the wellness tourism market are Accor S.A, Canyon Ranch, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International, Inc., Omni Hotels & Resorts, PRAVASSA, Radisson Hospitality, Inc., and Rancho La Puerta Inc.



