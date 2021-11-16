The Worldwide Hospitality Robots Industry is Expected to Reach $3+ Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Robots Market by Type and end user Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hospitality robots market was valued at $295.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3,083 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030.



From artificial intelligence chatbots to auxiliary robots, the hotel industry is developing robots to support customer service processes. Hotel robots are used to improve the quality of guest experience. Front desk robots have simplified the booking process. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the hotel industry, the need to avoid human-to-human contact and labor shortages makes the introduction of robots into hotels and restaurants a new urgency. In the digital age of the hotel industry, huge change will happen to the emergence of hotel industry robots in 2030.



The current crisis opens up opportunities for artificial intelligence (AI), other technological advancements, and new prospects for robotics in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. The emergence of artificial intelligence makes robots have social intelligence and emotional maturity. Intelligent robots can decipher emotional signals and people's reactions. One interacts with humans through artificial intelligence (AI). These robots perform various tasks in the travel, tourism, and hotel industries such as providing security services, performing work related to housekeeping, delivery carrying luggage, and other daily tasks. COVID-19 has strengthened the industry through robotics. If the latest developments in robotics continue, it is expected that by 2030s, a quarter of hotel jobs in the U.S. will be automated. Attributed to the highly adaptable robotic technology of the tourism and hotel industries, the future travel experience may also change. The "travel guide" will include "travel robot destinations" in the post-COVID-19 world.



Robots have become a familiar part of a traveler's journey. According to CNBC, robots are offering contactless options to guests at airports around the world, including LaGuardia Airport in the U.S., Munich International Airport in Germany, and Incheon International Airport in Seoul airport check-in process. It goes without saying that guests would expect a similar experience when entering hotels, and this technology has several important advantages such as providing contactless experience. In the wake of the global pandemic, robotic technology can be an excellent option for providing touch-free and physical contact less services to guest and improving the overall health and safety throughout the hotel. Collectively, emergence of artificial intelligence and growing need to automate the services industries through robots are expected to garner the growth of the hospitality robots market during the forecast period.



The report segments the hospitality robots market into type, end user, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized front desk robots, delivery robots, cleaning robots, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into hotels, restaurants and bars, and travel and tourism industry. According to sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the market are Savioke, Connected Robotics, BotsAndUs, Travelmate Robotics, Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd, Knightscope, Inc, Maidbot, Aethon Inc., Softbank Robotics, and Ubtech Robotics, Inc..



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hospitality robots market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased advantages of robot automated work over human work

3.5.1.2. Increase in utility for robots in hospitality industries

3.5.1.3. Penetration of automation in commercial appliances

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High initial acquisition cost

3.5.2.2. Limitations and challenges in working in untested environments and conditions

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in concern for safety and cleanliness at hotels, restaurants, and bars

3.6. Market share analysis (2020)

3.6.1. By type

3.6.2. By end user

3.6.3. By sales channel

3.6.4. By region

3.7. Parent market analysis

3.8. Robots in travel, tourism, and hospitality key findings from a global study

3.8.1. Geography and demography of respondents

3.8.2. Perceived appropriateness of robot use in travel, tourism, and hospitality

3.8.2.1. Common activities

3.8.2.2. Hotel reception

3.8.2.3. Housekeeping

3.8.2.4. Restaurants and food & beverages

3.8.2.5. Travel agencies and tourist information centers

3.8.2.6. Events

3.9. Impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality robots market



CHAPTER 4: HOSPITALITY ROBOTS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Front desk robots

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Delivery robots

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Cleaning robots

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: HOSPITALITY ROBOTS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hotels

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Restaurants and bars

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Travel and tourism industry

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: HOSPITALITY ROBOTS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: HOSPITALITY ROBOTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Key player positioning

8.2. Competitive dashboard

8.3. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Aethon Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. BotsAndUs

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Connected Robotics Inc.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. HYUNDAI ROBOTICS

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. Knightscope, Inc.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.6. MAIDBOT

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. Savioke

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. SOFTBANK ROBOTICS

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Travelmate Robotics

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. UBTECH ROBOTICS, INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wiy1u