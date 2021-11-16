Global Email Encryption Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Broadcom, Cisco Systems and Trend Micro Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Email Encryption Market (2021-2026) by Component, Type, Encryption Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Email Encryption Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24%.



Key factors such as the rise in the number of cyber-attacks, including email-based phishing, BEC scams, and other related data breaches, have led the organizations to huge financial losses. The rising number of malicious activities for data theft has been a prominent driver for the Global e-mail encryption market. The increasing privacy regulations mandating encryption for compliance and data safety are likely to further augment the growth of the market.



Conversely, the costs involved in the deployment of these solutions are likely to increase the total costs of the organization.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Number of BEC scams and Rising Data Security Concern

Stringent Government Regulation for The Data Protection

Restraints

The High Cost of The E-mail Encryption Solutions

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services

A Surge in BYOD Policy in Enterprises

Challenges

Issues in Encrypting Key Management and Verification

Device Compatibility Issues and Lack of Common Standards

The global email encryption market is segmented further based on component, type, encryption type, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Proofpoint, Microsoft, McAfee, Entrust Data, TrendMicro, Micro Focus, BAE Systems, Mimecast, Gemalto, Intermedia, Cryptzone, Echoworx, Zix Corporation, Cisco, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



