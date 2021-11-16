Roblon raises earnings guidance for 2020/21 and specifies revenue guidance

English Danish

In connection with the Company’s preliminary preparation of the 2020/21 annual report, Management’s full-year guidance has been adjusted.

Management guides the following for full year 2020/21:

Revenue of around DKKm 250 against the previously guided range of DKKm 240-260 (2019/20: DKKm 254.6)

Operating loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) of around DKKm 13 against the previously guided loss of DKKm 16 (a profit of DKKm 9.2 ex. Senvion)

Operating loss (EBIT) of around DKKm 33 against the previously guided loss of DKKm 36 (a loss of DKKm 8.7 ex. Senvion)

Loss before tax of around DKKm 29 against the previously guided DKKm 33 (a loss of DKKm 8.4 ex. Senvion)



As planned, the Company will release the annual report for 2020/21 on 21 December 2021.



Please direct enquiries concerning this announcement to:

Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tlf. +45 9620 3300



