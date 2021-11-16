Crestline Selected to Manage Two Houston Hotels

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage two Houston area hotels, the 190-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Houston Energy Corridor, and the 182-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Houston/Galleria Area. With the addition of these two hotels Crestline now manages ten properties throughout Texas.



About the Hilton Garden Inn Houston Energy Corridor

Located at 12245 Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas, the hotel is a block away from I-10 in the heart of the Energy Corridor. The hotel is within two miles of City Centre, Spring Branch and Memorial City districts. It is also near Brittmoore Manufacturing area, MD Anderson West Houston Cancer Center, Baseball USA, and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital. Each of the 190-guestrooms are well-appointed with Garden Sleep System beds, a workstation with an ergonomic chair, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a hospitality center including a microwave, mini-refrigerator, and Keurig® coffee machine. The Garden Grille & Bar serves breakfast and light fare as well as wine, beer, and cocktails in the evening. Additional amenities include 3,639 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and onsite complimentary parking. For more information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or call 281.531.0220.

About the Hilton Garden Inn Houston/Galleria Area

Located at 3201 Sage Road in Houston, Texas, the hotel is near the I-69 / I-610 intersection, at the heart of uptown Houston, two blocks from the Galleria. The hotel is near Memorial Park's 1,500 acres of wooded scenery and within eight miles of downtown Houston, the Houston Zoo, and the Museum of Natural Science. Guestrooms feature a cozy sleep area and separate workspace as well as a hospitality center equipped with a mini-refrigerator, microwave, and Keurig® coffeemaker. The Garden Grille & Bar is available for breakfast. Additional hotel amenities include 2,799 square feet of meeting space, fitness center, outdoor pool, and whirlpool. Self-parking is available for a fee. For more information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or call 713.629.0101.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 130 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,800 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

