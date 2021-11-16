Bilibili Joins the Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Bilibili Inc. (Bilibili) has become a licensee and community member of OIN. As a video community, Bilibili is reinforcing its commitment to open source software (OSS) and promoting the construction of open source communities in the computer field.



“Video is transforming the way people communicate, entertain and receive information. Thanks to its continuous investment in research and development, Bilibili is creating an immersive video experience for its growing user community in China,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “By joining OIN, Bilibili is doing its part to mitigate global patent risk for OSS. It is committed to collaborative innovation and patent non-aggression in OSS.”

"Bilibili is a diverse, open and innovative cultural platform. All the time, we are committed to opening and sharing technologies and providing positive motivation in the innovation field of playback transmission, interactive entertainment and cloud-native ecology, through open source projects. Linux System software and open source technologies are important software infrastructures that promote business developments," said Wang Hao, Vice President of Bilibili. "Our participation in the OIN community demonstrates our consistent and ongoing commitment to shared innovation. In the future, we will also firmly support Linux's open source innovation."

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Bilibili Inc.



Bilibili, affectionately known as "B-site" by users, is a comprehensive video community with a high concentration of young generations in China. According to iResearch, the percentage of users aged 35 and below on Bilibili is over 86% in 2020. As of the second quarter of 2021, the number of average monthly active users on Bilibili has reached 237 million.

Around users, creators and content, Bilibili has built an ecosystem that constantly generates high-quality content. China's best professional creators gather at Bilibili to create content covering thousands of categories and circles such as life, games, fashion, knowledge, music, etc.; which leading the trend of pop culture and becoming an extremely unique presence on the Chinese Internet. At present, 93% of video view totals of Bilibili come from Professional User Generated Video (PUGV).

On this basis, Bilibili provides commercialized product services such as mobile games, live streaming, paid content, advertising, comics, and e-commerce, and develops strategic layouts in frontier areas such as e-sports and virtual idols.

Bilibili has been ranked No. 1 in QuestMobile's "Gen Z Preferred App" and "Gen Z Preferred Pan-Entertainment App" for several quarters and has also been selected as one of the top 100 most valuable Chinese brands of 2019 in the "BrandZ" report. The company is listed on the NASDAQ in March 2018 and is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange for a Secondary Listing in March 2021.

For more information, please visit http://ir.bilibili.com.

About Open Invention Network



Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,500 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com .

