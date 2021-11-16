Worldwide Industrial Interlock Switches Industry to 2025 - Stringent Safety Regulations to Protect Workers is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Interlock Switches Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the industrial interlock switches market and it is poised to grow by $93.55 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.

The report on the industrial interlock switches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent safety regulations to protect workers in manufacturing industries and new technology leading to significant changes in standards for interlocking devices.



The industrial interlock switches market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial interlock switches market is segmented as below:

By Product

Guard locking switches

Hinge switches

Others

By End-user

Discrete industries

Process industries

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the introduction of non-contact safety interlock switches as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial interlock switches market growth during the next few years.



The report on industrial interlock switches market covers the following areas:

Industrial interlock switches market sizing

Industrial interlock switches market forecast

Industrial interlock switches market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial interlock switches market vendors that include ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the industrial interlock switches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Guard locking switches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hinge switches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

IDEC Corp.

Keyence Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

11. Appendix

