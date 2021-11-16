Worldwide Industrial Interlock Switches Industry to 2025 - Stringent Safety Regulations to Protect Workers is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Interlock Switches Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the industrial interlock switches market and it is poised to grow by $93.55 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.
The report on the industrial interlock switches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent safety regulations to protect workers in manufacturing industries and new technology leading to significant changes in standards for interlocking devices.
The industrial interlock switches market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.
The industrial interlock switches market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Guard locking switches
- Hinge switches
- Others
By End-user
- Discrete industries
- Process industries
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the introduction of non-contact safety interlock switches as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial interlock switches market growth during the next few years.
The report on industrial interlock switches market covers the following areas:
- Industrial interlock switches market sizing
- Industrial interlock switches market forecast
- Industrial interlock switches market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial interlock switches market vendors that include ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., IDEC Corp., Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the industrial interlock switches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Guard locking switches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hinge switches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- IDEC Corp.
- Keyence Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pepperl+Fuchs SE
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb2g8c