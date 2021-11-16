Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Azer Scientific, Biosan and Corning Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the laboratory centrifuge market and it is poised to grow by $269.25 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on the laboratory centrifuge market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies and increasing use of molecular diagnostics in hospital.



The laboratory centrifuge market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The laboratory centrifuge market is segmented as below:

By Product

Benchtop centrifuges

Floor standing centrifuges

By Application

Research

Diagnostics

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory centrifuge market growth during the next few years.



The report on laboratory centrifuge market covers the following areas:

Laboratory centrifuge market sizing

Laboratory centrifuge market forecast

Laboratory centrifuge market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory centrifuge market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and Eppendorf AG. Also, the laboratory centrifuge market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Benchtop centrifuges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Floor standing centrifuges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Research - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Azer Scientific Inc.

Benchmark Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biosan

Centurion Scientific Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf AG

11. Appendix

