Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Azer Scientific, Biosan and Corning Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the laboratory centrifuge market and it is poised to grow by $269.25 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on the laboratory centrifuge market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies and increasing use of molecular diagnostics in hospital.
The laboratory centrifuge market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.
The laboratory centrifuge market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Benchtop centrifuges
- Floor standing centrifuges
By Application
- Research
- Diagnostics
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory centrifuge market growth during the next few years.
The report on laboratory centrifuge market covers the following areas:
- Laboratory centrifuge market sizing
- Laboratory centrifuge market forecast
- Laboratory centrifuge market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory centrifuge market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and Eppendorf AG. Also, the laboratory centrifuge market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Benchtop centrifuges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Floor standing centrifuges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Research - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Avantor Inc.
- Azer Scientific Inc.
- Benchmark Scientific Inc.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biosan
- Centurion Scientific Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Eppendorf AG
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xt0kv