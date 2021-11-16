US Genetic Testing Market to Reach USD 10.29 Billion by 2027 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ US Genetic Testing Market ” size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 10.29 billion by 2027. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “US Genetic Testing Market, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 4.11 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit an astounding CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2027.

This is attributable to the favorable reimbursement policies and the increasing focus on introducing advanced genetic testing procedures by companies operating within the market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Visible Genomics launched a new saliva-based test for age-related macular degeneration. The test efficiently integrates genetic information with demographic, clinical, and lifestyle characteristics for assessment of risk in patients.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-genetic-testing-market-105034





Disruption in Supply Chain amid COVID-19 to Affect Testing Procedures

Significant supply chain disruption and low footfall of the patients has led to a lower demand for testing methods across healthcare facilities in the U.S. In addition to this, the growing focus of the healthcare industry to attain COVID-19 patients has led to postponement of non-COVID-19 medical procedures. This has further impacted the market leading to a slower growth in 2020. The market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.7% in 2020.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 13.0% 2027 Value Projection USD 10.29 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 4.11 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 117 Segments covered Technique, Application, Payer, Geography Growth Drivers Strong Demand for Early and Preventive Care to Aid Growth Increased and Improved Awareness to Drive Growth The market report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-genetic-testing-market-105034





Market Segmentation:

Based on technique, the market has been divided into PCR, DNA Sequencing, Microarrays, and Others. On the basis of application, the market has been segregated into Cardiology, Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Cognitive Dysfunction, Pathogenomics, and Others. Moreover, based on payer, the market has been segmented into Public Health Insurance, Private Health Insurance, and Out-of-Pocket. Lastly, on the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals and Independent Laboratories.

DRIVING FACTORS

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Promote Market Growth

UnitedHealthcare, the largest insurer in the U.S., extended its insurance coverage for psychiatric medications from October 1, 2019 for over 27 million individuals, along with innovative group plans.

The increasing focus of the companies to provide favorable insurance and smooth reimbursement facilities for the patients is expected to boost the product’s adoption in the U.S. Moreover, the growing focus on preventive care and early diagnosis of life-threatening diseases through effective testing methods is anticipated to contribute to the US Genetic Testing Market growth in the forthcoming years.





Further Report Findings:

Based on technique, the PCR segment is expected to hold the largest US Genetic Testing Market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to enable several copies of specific DNA samples for studying purposes. The segment held a market share of about 29.7% in 2019.

Based on application, the oncology segment is anticipated to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing focus on launching advanced oncology genetic testing methods by healthcare companies.

On the basis of payer, the private health insurance segment is likely to experience exponential growth backed by the rising number of private insurers in the U.S. in the forthcoming years.





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-genetic-testing-market-105034





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Industry Players Focus on Facility Expansion to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market is experiencing stiff competition from major industry players focusing on adopting organic and inorganic strategies to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. The expansion of facilities to develop novel testing procedures and cater to the increasing demand from the healthcare sector by companies such as Quest Diagnostics, Invitae Corporation, BioReference Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, and Ambry Genetics, among other will bode well for the market’s growth between 2020 and 2027.

Industry Development:

January 2021 – Decibel Therapeutics along with Invitae Corporation launched the Amplify Genetic Testing Program. The companies report that the program aims to provide effective screening of monogenic and congenital hearing loss in children suffering from auditory neuropathy.





List of the Companies Profiled in this Market:

Invitae Corporation (San Francisco, U.S.)

Ambry Genetics (Aliso Viejo, U.S.)

BioReference Laboratories, Inc. (Elmwood Park, U.S.)

Progenity, Inc. (San Diego, U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Secaucus, U.S.)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Fulgent Genetics (Temple City, U.S.)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (Guangzhou, China)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-genetic-testing-market-105034





Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Regulatory Overview Overview: Funding Raised by Genetic Testing focused Start-up Companies Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the US Genetic Testing Market Analysis of Transactions in the Molecular Diagnostic Clinical Laboratory Market Overview: Personalized Medicine Market Size (USD billion), U.S., 2019 Reimbursement Scenario

US Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique PCR DNA Sequencing Microarrays Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Oncology Pharmacogenomics Cognitive Dysfunction Pathogenomics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payer Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance Out-of-Pocket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Independent Laboratories







ToC Continue…





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com