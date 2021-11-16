Ceramic Tiles Market to Worth USD 82.83 Billion by 2026 | Global Ceramic Tiles Industry Share, Analysis Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research done by Fortune Business Insights™, the global ceramic tiles market size is projected to reach USD 82.83 billion by 2026, attributable to rise in construction activities worldwide. Ceramic tiles offer functions such as scratch-resistance, slip-resistance, cracking-resistance, and are appealing aesthetically. The research provides a comprehensive overview of the market in their recently published report The ceramic tiles market growth was USD 57.26 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 to 2026.





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year Growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ceramic-tiles-market-102377





Government-supported Initiatives to Improve Existing Infrastructure to Bode Well for Market

Moreover, the rise in disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rapid industrialization and modernization, propelled people to renovate and reconstruct existing homes and commercial spaces. Furthermore, the advent and rising popularity of customizable and digitally printed ceramic tiles and the currently trending phase of interior decorations will further help the market generate high revenue in the forthcoming years. Increasing construction and renovation activities worldwide is a significant factor propelling the ceramic tiles market growth. This, coupled with the rise in government initiatives to improve public recreational spaces such as hospitals, schools, and public transport, are likely to aid in the expansion of the market.





Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant Owing to Rapid Construction and Renovation Activities

Geographically, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest ceramic tiles market shareholder on account of the presence of the largest consumer and manufacturer in the region. Additionally, the rapidly evolving construction industry is also making a considerable contribution to the market in terms of the increasing trend for construction and renovation activities in the region.

On the other side, the market in North America will witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the rising trend of customization and personalization for households and commercial spaces in the developed nations of the region. In 2018, this region earned USD 4.00 billion. Furthermore, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and green buildings for utilization as government and business offices are likely to add impetus to the market in the coming years.





Competitive Landscape:

Players to Focus on Maintaining a Diverse Product Portfolio

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on the launch of innovative products differing in style, design, size, and every aspect from the others. Therefore, vendors are making massive investments for the same to stand out in the competition and attract substantial ceramic tiles industry revenues in the forecast period. Apart from this, companies are also trying to expand their geographical presence and are thus taking initiatives for the same. The market for ceramic tiles is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of many players





Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ceramic-tiles-market-102377





List of Ceramic Tiles Market Manufacturers are:

LASSELSBERGER Group

GrupoCelimaTrebol

SCG CERAMICS

Elizabeth Group

Kale Group

Vitromex USA, Inc.

Cersanit Group

GrupoLamosa

Somany Ceramics

STN Cerámica

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited

PAMESA CERÁMICA SL

GrupoCedasa

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Ceramic Industries Group

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior

White Horse Ceramic

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC.

RAK CERAMICS

PT ArwanaCitramuliaTbk

Others





Key Industry Developments of Aerospace Fasteners Market Include:

October 2019 – A new set of seven tile varieties were launched by Mohawk Industries Inc. under the name of Daltile. Each of these tiles differed in size, shape, design, style, and color,and this innovation in tile production is likely to create a diverse portfolio for the company.

February 2020 – One of the biggest tile showrooms was inaugurated in Hyderabad by Kajaria Ceramics Limited. The major objective behind this launch was to improve the distribution channel of the company all over India.





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.





Speaks to Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ceramic-tiles-market-102377





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™