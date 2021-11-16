Global Rare Earth Elements Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 - Growing Demand from Emerging Technologies & Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Elements Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare earth elements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% during 2021-2027.

This report on global rare earth elements market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global rare earth elements market by segmenting the market based on type and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the rare earth elements market are provided in this report.

Scope of the Report



Market Drivers

High Demand for Clean Energy

Growing Demand from Emerging Technologies

Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns

Market Challenges

Discrepancies in supply and demand

Fluctuating prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

