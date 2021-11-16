Global electric vehicle (EV) market size to record significant gains over 2021-2026

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global electric vehicle (EV) market size was evaluated at USD 169.95 billion in 2020 and is slated to amass notable gains over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Proceeding further, the research literature studies the market from the perspective of vehicle type, propulsion type, and geographies to highlight the major areas for investment during the analysis period. It also explicates the competitive landscape on the basis of the financials, strategies, and recent developments with respect to prominent players to provide a holistic view of the prevailing industry dynamics.

Rising concerns about the environment, and various government initiatives towards implementing zero emission laws for reducing carbon footprint are the major factors driving the industry growth. In addition, burgeoning demand for two and three-wheeler vehicles is expected to propel market development in the upcoming years.

Increasing efforts by companies to boost EV production, and focus on development of EV charging infrastructure are also projected to spur the market development. Moreover, rising government expenditure, coupled with heavy investments by leading OEMs are creating lucrative opportunities for the industry partakers.

COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the global economy, especially sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, and power generation. Notably, then government guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic caused temporary suspension of most manufacturing units during the initial days of the lockdown.

This led to disruptions in production schedules and supply chains as EV manufacturers were compelled to reduce the volume of production due to excessive idle inventories. However, governments have now started offering various incentives and subsidies for purchase of electric vehicles, which is functioning as a major push for the market.

Market segmentation overview

Based on propulsion type, worldwide electric vehicle (EV) industry is classified into battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Considering the vehicle type, the business vertical is split into passenger cars, three wheelers, two wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

Competitive scope

Prominent players in worldwide electric vehicle (EV) industry include Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., AB Volvo, General Motors Co., Renault S.A., Daimler AG, BMW AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Tesla Inc. among others.

The aforementioned manufacturers are working on building zero emission electric vehicles that are tailored to reduce greenhouse gases in the environment. These players have recently doubled down on their R&D efforts to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Netherlands

Norway

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Co.

AB Volvo

General Motors Co.

Renault S.A.

Daimler AG

BMW AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Tesla Inc.

