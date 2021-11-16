LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA) Announces Appointment of Peter Kressaty as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA) today announced the appointment of Peter Kressaty as Chief Commercial Officer responsible for the strategy and development of the firm’s service offerings and geographic footprint. Mr. Kressaty, who is based in New York, has more than thirty years of lodging sector experience commencing his career in operations with Hyatt Hotels before serving as Club Manager at The Yale Club of New York, General Manager of the iconic luxury Lowell Hotel New York, Senior Vice President of Carino Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, and Regional Vice President, Sales & Marketing with Highgate. More recently, Mr. Kressaty was Executive Vice President of Forbes Travel Guide, consulting with the world’s top luxury brands and independent properties and served as Global Director of Residences for a private entity where he ensured the cohesive oversight of the properties, staff, operating procedures, service standards and day-to-day management.



“Peter Kressaty, who I unsuccessfully attempted to recruit in 1995, has experience and capabilities in the lodging industry that are wide and deep which further enhance our firm’s senior ranks,” said Daniel H. Lesser, President & CEO of LWHA. “Earlier this year LWHA marked its tenth-year anniversary, and Peter will be an integral part of implementing a business plan to double our enterprise revenues.”

Mr. Kressaty said, “I am delighted with the opportunity to join LWHA. During the past twenty-five years, I have had the privilege to work with Evan Weiss and consider both Evan and Dan Lesser good friends. Dan and Evan are well known highly respected lodging industry professionals who have developed the nation’s best in class hotel centric platform offering valuation, advisory, asset management, and predicative analytics services."

LWHA Chief Operating Officer, Principal Evan Weiss said, “Peter Kressaty’s hospitality operational background coupled with his specialized sales, marketing, and management expertise which are driven from the owner’s perspective, perfectly position him to develop, enhance and implement systems and processes to ensure that our clients’ needs are understood and that are our customers’ expectations are exceeded. Combining Peter’s knowledge, experience and client base with our existing process and successes, will allow us to work together and take our platform to new heights.”

LWHA specializes in a range of lodging centric services including Consulting/Advisory/Valuation & Appraisal/Feasibility & Market Study/Litigation Support/Underwriting Due Diligence/Asset Management/Transaction Advisory/Receivership & Restructuring and Predictive Analytics focused exclusively on hotels, resorts, gaming properties, and conference center assets. LWHA works with corporate, institutional, and individual clients, as well as with municipalities and governmental agencies. With a presence in Atlanta, GA, Asheville, NC, Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Cleveland, OH, Minneapolis, MN, New York, NY, Panama City Beach, FL, Park City, UT, San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, and Washington DC, LWHA’s 35 professionals execute assignments in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom.

LW Hospitality Advisors headquarters is located at 200 West 41st Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10036 USA.

