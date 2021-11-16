Inagene Diagnostics Inc. and The Newly Institute partner to optimize treatment for Canadians living with pain and/or mental health conditions

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing provider, Inagene Diagnostics Inc., has partnered with The Newly Institute, an advanced network of medically assisted psychotherapy clinics in Canada, specializing in outpatient programs for mental health, addiction and chronic pain. As part of the intake process, The Newly Institute is routinely doing Inagene’s drug-gene compatibility test so they can evaluate medications that would best work for the individual based on their unique genetic type. Inagene and The Newly Institute believe that this approach will streamline the treatment plan for many of The Newly clients who have been struggling with suboptimal mental health and/or pain management.



Inagene Diagnostics Inc. specializes in providing pharmacogenetic testing kits to both consumers and healthcare professionals. The science of pharmacogenetics is quite simple. 98% of individuals carry genetic variants (changes) in their DNA that are known to impact response to medications. This powerful technology helps avoid medication trial-and-error, which is the reality for many patients.

The Newly Institute, who will be opening several clinics across Canada in the coming months, believe in taking a holistic approach to mental well-being by employing a bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model to help their clients live their best lives. This approach is a novel way of treating chronic pain and mental health and the leadership at The Newly believe in this will help their clients have a rapid return to work and life . “ Inagene’s pharmacogenetic testing allows us to tailor each of our clients’ medications to their unique genetic profile, minimizing side effects and improving efficacy of treatment” said Dr. Marshall Ross, The Newly’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Inagene Diagnostics Inc. has been committed to ensuring those living with pain and/or mental health conditions are prescribed the right medications, at right doses. By partnering with health care providers like The Newly Institute, they are expanding their reach and bringing personalized medicine to thousands of patients across Canada. “Our goal is for anyone who is suffering from mental health and/or pain to have access to the incredible insights pharmacogenetic testing can provide” said Nancy White CEO, Inagene Diagnostics Inc. ““We believe this should be implemented as standard of care in Canada”.

About Inagene Diagnostics Inc.

Inagene™ Diagnostics Inc. is a CLIA accredited Canadian pharmacogenetic testing company located in Toronto. Inagene’s Personalized Insights™ tests focus on providing comprehensive and reliable genetic tests to guide drug selection and treatment. Learn more at www.inagene.com

About The Newly Institute

The Newly Institute aims to be Canada’s largest operator of mental health, addiction, trauma, and chronic pain clinics and Canada’s only Medical-Assisted Intensive Outpatient Programs. The Newly Institute believes that mental health treatment is in drastic need of a paradigm shift, and their practice was founded to provide long-lasting change within this industry, their community, and with their patients. Learn more at https://www.thenewly.ca/