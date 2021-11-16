Measured Analytics and Insurance Launches CyberGuard Central

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the data and analytics-driven cyber insurance company, has launched CyberGuard Central, its partner program for cybersecurity vendors. CyberGuard Central is a cooperative effort between security consultants and cyber tools vendors to provide cyber insurance to their clients. Additionally, Measured will feature select industry-leading organizations as preferred cybersecurity solutions providers.



Partners will have access to Measured's risk calculator for risk quantification and industry benchmarking tools. By collaborating with Measured, partners can also gain insights into the risks facing their customers and explore ways to minimize any flaws exposed in their security.



"Since its inception, Measured has made it a priority to create a global security ecosystem that allows for holistic cyber risk management," says Director of Insurance, Zach Atya. "The magnitude of cyber threats is constantly growing, and by putting all the pieces together with CyberGuard Central, we can positively impact the security posture of SMBs everywhere."



More About Measured's Insurance Program



Measured provides cyber insurance coverage for companies in the US with revenues of up to $500 million. The company has developed a next-generation underwriting platform that utilizes proprietary data and machine learning algorithms to accurately rate cyber premiums.



Companies can leverage Measured's platform to compute their risk scores by leveraging internal and external data, a library of insurance-friendly threats, and machine learning, the company said. Using their risk score, companies can quantify how much cyber Insurance they need.



We continue to help insureds understand their cyber exposure and assist them in reducing their exposure," says Chief Underwriting Officer, Steven Anderson.



In addition, Measured's innovative platform continuously assesses an organization's security posture, according to the company. As a result, the platform provides an organization with ongoing insights, so it is able to update its cyber insurance policy in real-time.



Brokers serving the US market can take advantage of the opportunity to work directly with production underwriting team members to understand their clients' needs. As part of our Cyber policy offerings, Measured provides cybersecurity tools and real-time threat intelligence to ensure that our insureds are protected against cyber-related losses - and all for no additional cost. Furthermore, our product provides security and incident response services and comprehensive cyber insurance coverage. For more information, visit: https://measuredinsurance.com/partnerships/



About Measured Analytics and Insurance

Measured Insurance is an analytics-based approach to cyber Insurance specifically quantifying exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance bridging the gap between technology and Insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed. For more information, visit: https://measuredinsurance.com/.

