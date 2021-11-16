Revive Therapeutics Announces Published Research Results on Bucillamine as Potential Inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 Infection Delta Variant

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, announced today a research study, titled “Thiol drugs decrease SARS-CoV-2 lung injury in vivo and disrupt SARS-CoV-2 spike complex binding to ACE2 in vitro” from the University of California, San Francisco, showing that potent thiol drugs, like Bucillamine, inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro, specifically the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which is now globally dominant, and also reducing SARS-CoV-2-related lung injury in vivo and providing strong rationale for trials of systemically delivered thiol drugs as COVID-19 treatments. In addition to its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that could limit lung injury in COVID-19, thiol drugs have promising antiviral effects.



The Company is currently exploring oral Bucillamine in a Phase 3 clinical study to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and based on the published paper and the University work, the Company will also seek to develop a reformulated version of Bucillamine as a potential treatment for severe COVID-19 disease and related infectious diseases.

“We are excited to see another published paper supporting potent thiol drugs, like Bucillamine, for COVID-19, including the Delta variant, as we continue in our Phase 3 clinical study with Bucillamine to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. We are also gathering new scientific evidence to support Bucillamine’s potential for severe COVID-19,” said Michael Frank, CEO of the Company.

The research work was funded by an intramural grant from UCSF -The COVID-19 Rapid Response Pilot Grant Initiative Funding Collaborative (JVF), a research grant from Revive Therapeutics (JVF) and the US National Institutes of Health P01 HL128191 (JVF).

For a copy of the research paper, visit https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.08.415505v2.full.pdf

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the Company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

