Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2028

The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Application (Manufacturing, Academic Research, Drug Development & Discovery, Toxicity Screening, Regenerative Medicine); By Derived Cell; By Region, Segment & Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) market size is expected to reach $2,893.3 million by 2028



The ability to model human diseases in vitro as well as high-throughput screening has greatly propelled market growth. Companies have effectively overcome market hurdles faced in the recent past such as proper culturing and differentiation of derived cells at a commercial scale and have developed state-of-the-art manufacturing processes that can achieve scalability and can achieve stringent quality parameters. Such trends are propelling the overall industry growth.



Companies have also developed advanced platforms for Induced pluripotent stem cells that guarantee close connection with a host of in-house technologies that are useful in the proper definition of disease signatures as well as relationships between genetic mutations as well as that properly describe perturbation of specific molecular pathways. This has resulted in the creation of human translational models that are aiding better target identification of diseases that have high unmet medical needs.



Many companies have developed transfection kits, reprogramming vectors, differentiation media, live staining kits, immunocytochemistry, among others to aid the smooth workflow of iPSC production.

However, it has been observed in the recent past that the demand for cells for screening and other purposes is significant and that there are significant challenges that pose a significant hurdle in large-scale iPSC production and differentiation.



Heavy investment in R&D activities pertaining to the development and optimization of iPSC reprogramming process in order to achieve sufficient production is a key industry trend. In the recent past, companies focused more on hepatic, cardiac, pancreatic cells, among others.

However, with the advent of a number of new participants as well as advancements and breakthroughs achieved, it is anticipated that the application portfolio will further increase in the near future.



Industry participants operating in the industry are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics)

Takara Bio Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Ncardia

REPROCELL USA Inc.

ViaCyte Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. iPSC Market Insights

4.1. iPSC - Industry Snapshot

4.2. iPSC Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing demand for body reconstruction procedures and tissue engineering

4.2.1.2. Rising Investments across the globe

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Scalability Issues

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. iPSC Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global iPSC Market, by Derived Cell

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Hepatocytes

5.4. Fibroblasts

5.5. Amniotic Cells

5.6. Cardiomyocytes



6. Global iPSC Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global iPSC Market, by Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Manufacturing

6.4. Academic Research

6.5. Drug Development & Discovery

6.6. Toxicity Screening

6.7. Regenerative Medicine



7. Global iPSC Market, by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. iPSC Market Assessment, By Geography, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Development

