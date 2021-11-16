Global Organic Food and Beverage Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $519 Billion by 2027 from $232 Billion in 2021

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food and Beverage Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organic is the fastest-growing sector of the European food industry. Organic food sales are increasing rapidly, far outstripping the growth rate for the overall food market in the region. Further, as per our analysis, the North American region market is predicted to have an increasing demand for organic food among the population.

The presence of many retail shops such as Walmart, Costco and many others is beholding to create more growth opportunities for the investors in the regional market in the estimated timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region market occupied with several organic food manufacturers is predicted to create more growth opportunities for investors in the estimated time frame

In addition, the interest of consumers in organic agricultural production has been growing at an unprecedented rate over the last few years. Rising awakening consciousness amongst people regarding the side effects of artificial compounds in food production has promoted the growth of organic food in recent years. Millennials are the fastest-expanding demographic of consumers who desire the best food for themselves and their families. So, when it comes to nutrition and beverages, organics are on the top of their grocery lists globally



Global Organic Food & Beverage Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.36% from 2020 to 2027

By Organic Food, global Organic Food and Beverages Market are segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & processed Food and Others. Organic fruits & vegetables are most famous among consumers. As per our analysis, the demand for organic fruit and vegetables is likely to continue right till the forecast year 2027.

The rich nutrition value in organic fruit and vegetables is the main reason for boosting demand in the domestic and global market. Also, studies by FSSAI had shown that when testing was carried out, then organically grown fruit and vegetables proved to taste better



Further, by organic beverages Market is segregated into non - dairy, coffee & tea, beer & wine, and others based on organic beverages. Non- dairy has seen the fastest growth among all, and its market will also increase in the forecast year.

The shift of consumers toward the vegan culture and the presence of low-fat content in non-dairy products are factors for the growth of this market. And due to the improvement in economic conditions in emerging economies, there is growth in the consumption of organic tea and coffee worldwide



Organic Food's Coronavirus Boost:

COVID-19 has transformed every aspect of our lifestyle. Recently, the pandemic has created challenges, restructured social perspectives, and updated definitions of common concepts and maxims. For instance, the words 'clean' and 'organic' have a new pertinence with people in a post-COVID-19 situation.

The latest measures include encouraging immune systems and equipping bodies for any potential contact with the coronavirus. This has drastically reshaped the core of the food and beverages industries, individually healthy and organic food. Remarkably, the consumption of organic food products rose during March, April, and May of 2020, as consumers adopted an in-depth understanding that organic foods offer substantial health benefits



Online Channel has acted as a catalyst for Organic Food & Beverage Industry

By Distribution Channel Market, the market revolves around food and services, Special store, Online, Others. There is a rise in retail stores such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, which showcase a wide range of organic items of different segments for consumers. Contrarily, the online growth channel has acted as a catalyst for the industry to reach out to consumers. The aggregates are only showing an upward trend since 2016.



The key market players studied in the report are General Mills, ConAgra Brand, Hain Celestial Group, Cargill Inc. Moreover, Private-label organic drink brands have also gained prominence globally.

For instance, Kroger's Simple Truth, Supervalu's Wild Harvest, and Aldi's Simply Nature are the few successful renowned brands that grocers have introduced on their own



