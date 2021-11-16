Insights on the Public Key Infrastructure Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amazon, Microsoft and Zoho Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Key Infrastructure Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Public key infrastructure refers to a security technology structure of encryption and cybersecurity, which assists in securing the communication between the client and the server. This technology operates by utilizing two distinct cryptographic keys viz. a private key and a public key. A public key needs to be accompanied by a private key, which is owned by a trusted party, in order to communicate on a website.

In addition, the technology safeguards the user's data from any kind of breach or theft. There are many companies that are increasingly adopting the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate, which utilizes public key infrastructure for authentication and encryption. These trusted certificates are issued by certificate authorities and could be utilized to validate entities. The trust hierarchy while issuing digital certificates involves numerous entities like intermediate certificate authorities, root certificate authorities, and issuing certificate authorities.

The process of permitting data sharing or transaction between the receiver and sender by offering protection with public & private keys, which are sanctioned by central authorities by using digital certificates, is known as Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). The rising adoption of PKI services and solutions and the increasing concerns related to the loss of important data are among the key aspects bolstering the growth of the PKI market. In addition, the growing cases of malware and file-based attacks, the rising trust in online sellers & customers, and strict mandatory compliances and regulations are anticipated to fuel the growth of the PKI market. The adoption of various advanced technologies like IoT and cloud trends is increasing, which is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various segments of society. During this crisis, the internet ecosystem has played a crucial role across the world, which is ongoing in the world. Several sectors including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, automotive, transport & logistics, retail, among others, are increasingly utilizing the internet to deliver their crucial services to consumers. There are numerous companies that have witnessed declining demand for a PKI system.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many governments & regulatory authorities have directed the public and private companies to carry out new practices of teleworking and fulfill the social distancing norm. At present, digital modes of operating business and utilization of emails with home servers have become the latest business continuity plan (BCP) for several companies. There is a significant inclination of the customers towards the usage of PKI due to the extensive usage of mobile devices and internet penetration around the world. Such kinds of trends and distributed IT surroundings have made companies more vulnerable to data breaches and cyber-attacks, which further accelerate the demand for PKI solutions.

Market Growth Factors:

The increasing concerns regarding loss of crucial data

There are several companies that are increasingly adopting various technological developments like virtualization, enterprise mobility, and cloud storage to increase business productivity. These advancements have enabled companies to function effectively and in real-time so that business information can be conveniently accessed on mobile gadgets from the cloud and virtual storage. Though, this access to important business data on mobile devices is expected to increase the data loss and theft risk.

Growing adoption of IoT trend in numerous industrial verticals

There are many companies that are majorly focusing on the effects of the latest applications like IoT on PKI. The introduction of IoT has offered several opportunities for every industry vertical. Companies are getting more concerned about the instant release of new products in the market, regardless of the proper deployment of the security controls. Due to this, the security concerns and cyber risks on the security of IoT devices are increasing.

Market Restraining Factor:

Usage of self-signed certificates

There are numerous companies that establish private certification authorities or utilize self-signed certificates to validate and protect internal servers, applications, and IP addresses, which do not need a public trust, however, require the security offered by SSL encryption. These self-signed certificates can provide encryption just like a certificate signed by a trusted authority. Though, the certificate could not be canceled like a trusted certificate, and it is expected to result in an attack on visitors' connections.

Cardinal Matrix - Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market. Companies such as Amazon.com, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Entrust Corporation, Futurex LP, HID Global Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Entrust Corporation (Thoma Bravo, LP), Futurex LP, HID Global Corporation, Venafi, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Keyfactor (Certified Only, Inc.), and Nexus Group.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 COVID-19 Impact

2.1.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Jul - 2021, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Component

4.1 Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market by Region

4.3 Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

7.2 Global Retail Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

7.3 Global Government & Defense Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

7.4 Global Healthcare Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

7.5 Global Telecom & IT Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

7.6 Global Manufacturing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Google, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.4.1 Product Launches and product Expansions:

9.3 Microsoft Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.3.5.3 Product launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.2.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.5 Entrust Corporation (Thoma Bravo, LP)

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6 Futurex LP

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.2.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.7 HID Global Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.2.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.7.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 Venafi, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.2.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 Keyfactor (Certified Only, Inc.)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.9.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10. Nexus Group

9.10.1 Company Overview



