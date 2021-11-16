Global $26.54 Bn Animal Nutrition (Minerals, Vitamins, Enzymes, Amino Acids) Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Nutrition Market (2021 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Nutrition Market was valued at USD 26.54 billion in the year 2020.

The major factors driving the growth of the global animal nutrition market are growing demand for safe and nutritious animal food, limitations on antibiotics, more producer knowledge of animal health, and a rise in meat consumption among consumers throughout the world.

The demand for animal nutrition has rapidly increased among animal farmers to avoid disease and deficiencies among livestock and to get faster meat and animal-based product output.

Based on Ingredient, Amino Acids/ Other Segment is expected to grow significantly at both local and regional level. In addition to being building blocks of body proteins, amino acids play a significant role in various important biochemical and metabolic processes in the cells of animals. So, from growth to production and reproduction, amino acids play a large part in the productivity of farm animals and can contribute significantly to the profitability of a farm. Therefore, this segment is the highest growing among all other segments.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of growing population in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan present lucrative market for Animal Nutrition.

The demand for animal nutrition has rapidly increased among animal farmers to avoid disease and deficiencies among livestock and to get faster meat and animal-based product output.

However, an increase in animal rearing practices and a substantial rise in the population of domesticated animals have supplemented the growth of the animal feed industry and the animal nutrition industry.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Animal Nutrition market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026

The report analyses the Animal Nutrition Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Animal Nutrition Market by Ingredient (Minerals, Vitamins, Enzymes, Amino Acids/ Other).

The report analyses the Animal Nutrition Market by Species (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aqua, Pet).

The Global Animal Nutrition Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Italy, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product and by Application

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Ingredient, by Species.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

ADM Company

Bunge

Evonik

Adisseo

Balchem Corporation

DSM Company

Elanco Animal Health

Ceva

Cargill

Alltech

Key Target Audience:

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj8xpo



