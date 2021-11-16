English French

Loos, France, Isovital Headquarter, Nov 16th 2021 - Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG); ISOVITAL BECOMES CERTIFIED “COMPETENT ORGANISM IN RADIOPROTECTION” (OCR) !

ISOVITAL successfully completed the qualification process and obtained the “COMPETENT ORGANISM IN RADIOPROTECTION” certification. This new certification, quite unique for a radiopharma-logistic company, reinforce the RLG position and ISOVITAL Safety Department can now offer expanded services to RLG numerous stakeholders.

Gilles Dos Santos, EXCOM members, Quality and Security Director for the RLG group said: “We are very pleased with this new and differentiating certification which demonstrates our team’s solid expertise in radioprotection and will allow us to provide additional support, know-how and expertise to our customers and partners”.

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in three companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005 and 2007, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotopes Services International (ISI) acquisition. In 2020, more than 11.5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

