Prop Trading Firm SurgeTrader Partners With Broker EightCap to Provide Funded Trading Accounts

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funded trading accounts have vaulted into the spotlight in recent years, offering live funded accounts to traders who can generate consistent returns. U.S.-based prop trading firm SurgeTrader provides financial backing to its community of traders with real money accounts ranging from $25,000 up to $1 million. That means better returns for profitable traders. Funded traders keep 75% of the profits they earn.

Today, SurgeTrader announces its partnership with Australian-based and regulated CFD broker EightCap to provide its traders with access to popular financial markets — including Forex, major indices, oil, metals, a selection of individual stocks and hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Through industry-leading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and TradingView, EightCap furnishes SurgeTrader clients with a great broker experience, low spreads and lightning-fast execution on a range of financial instruments and assets.

SurgeTrader Chief Marketing Officer Garrett Hollander remarked on the partnership. "Our primary mission is to identify and fund talented traders from around the world. With a decade of experience in the industry, access to global markets, and the foresight to adopt emerging industry trends, EightCap was a natural choice to help us deliver on that mission."

Traders are savvy these days and demand a seamless experience for placing trades. What they might not realize is that there are a lot of moving parts required to create that seamless experience. The SurgeTrader program relies on the integration of several interconnected pieces to create a wonderful experience for traders — including a proprietary portal for traders to track their progress, best-in-class customer service infrastructure, MT4, MT5 and TradingView integration and, now, brokerage services provided by EightCap.

On the collaboration, EightCap Head of Partnerships, Martin Doepke stated, "Our objective at EightCap is to deliver an incomparable trading experience to traders — a goal which is closely aligned with what SurgeTrader is doing for their clients. We're pleased to work with their roster of traders from across the world."

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $1 million. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

About EightCap:

EightCap is one of the leading CFD brokers in the market, providing online trading services to a wide range of clients from around the world. It offer CFDs based on Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit https://www.eightcap.com.

Contact:

Garrett Hollander

239-829-8438

info@surgetrader.com

