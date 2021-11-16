Voyager Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Vectorized Antibody Program at the 26th Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) platform technologies, today announced it will present preclinical data from its vectorized antibody program at the 26th Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting on Nov. 19, 2021.



SNO Oral Presentation Details:

Title: AAV mediated brain delivery of an ADCC-enhanced antibody obviates xenograft growth in mouse models of HER2+ breast cancer brain metastasis

Abstract Number: EXTH-02

Abstract Session: CNS Metastases

Presenter: Dan R. Laks, Ph.D., Scientist II, Voyager Therapeutics

Presentation Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

