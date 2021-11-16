Flashtalking by Mediaocean Wins 2021 I-COM Global’s Data Creativity Award for Scaled Identity Resolution Approach to FanDuel USA Measurement

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced that I-COM Global has recognized it as a winner in the Identity Solution Category for the global data community’s Data Creativity Awards . I-COM judges have recognized Flashtalking by Mediaocean for developing a proprietary approach to identity resolution and measurement on behalf of FanDuel USA, an online sportsbook and i-gaming platform. This marks three wins in the past four years for Flashtalking being named as a finalist for these awards.



With support for third-party cookies eroding across the digital ecosystem, FanDuel and other marketers need new methods for clearly and accurately assessing return on advertising spend (ROAS). FanDuel aimed to expand its customer base and cross-sell products for its existing customers, but also needed to measure and optimize ad performance using multi-touch attribution, as its ad programs work across many browsers and devices.

As a completely independent ad server, Flashtalking by Mediaocean is uniquely positioned and was the logical partner to meet FanDuel’s challenge. Using Tapad by Experian, Flashtalking applied its FTrack technology to solve for attribution on devices running iOS14.5 while staying in alignment with consumer privacy regulations. FanDuel achieved 90 percent accuracy when validated against deterministic data and the solution was proven to scale with one billion IDs.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be once again recognized by the I-COM judges, this time for our work together with FanDuel,” said John Nardone, President of Mediaocean. “With cookies no longer durable, and deterministic IDs not able to scale, the industry needed us to step up. As the leading independent ad server, we were well-suited to create a measurement solution that delivers advertising results across platforms while maintaining consumer privacy.”

“Flashtalking by Mediaocean delivered a highly-imaginative and practical solution to support our business in the face of measurement headwinds,” said Alex Kuwada, Director, Growth Marketing, FanDuel. “Ninety percent accuracy is no small feat given all the variables and our results in terms of conversion lift speak for themselves. We’re incredibly proud of this timely and progressive work and believe Flashtalking by Mediaocean positions us very well going forward.”

FanDuel generated strong results when deploying FTrack with hashed email integrations to determine the effectiveness of programmatic, video and connected TV ad campaigns. Overall, cross-channel conversion lift was 3.5 times higher, with cost per acquisition (CPA) improving 78% compared to cookie and browser-only based attribution performance. In particular, CTV performance increased over 5 times, which validated FanDuel’s advertising investments and informed campaign optimization.

In 2020, Flashtalking ( acquired by Mediaocean in July 2021 ) identified the scale of cookie rejection across the web and documented the findings in its Cookie Rejection Report . Advertisers have been relying on third-party cookies for years to understand campaign performance and take appropriate actions to improve budget efficiency and effectiveness. The Flashtalking by Mediaocean solution presents a path forward for omnichannel advertising as cookies are deprecated. FTrack represents the largest global cookieless identity footprint with around 45 billion transactions events per month, which provides an incredibly rich data-set on which to train its matching algorithm.

