Latest HiringSolved Release Delivers Competitive Advantages to Staffing Firms

Expanded Search and Match Functionality, Talent Redeployment and Intelligent Insights Support Faster Results, Better Business Outcomes

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, today shared details of its newest product release designed specifically for staffing firms. Recognizing the need to make placements faster and keep talent engaged, HiringSolved expanded its solution’s search and match capabilities while adding features that help staffing teams grow their business.

According to research from Staffing Industry Analysts, after facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic head-on, the staffing industry is bouncing back to record highs. Even so, the weight of the Great Resignation continues to bear down across vertical markets, putting additional pressure on staffing firms. To help rebounding teams scale their efforts, HiringSolved developed this latest release to include:

Talent Redeployment – HiringSolved’s solution is able to notify staffing teams 30, 60 and 90 days before contracts end and match available talent with new opportunities to keep them engaged.

– HiringSolved’s solution is able to notify staffing teams 30, 60 and 90 days before contracts end and match available talent with new opportunities to keep them engaged. Expanded match – Shareable Smart Slates populate an initial list of candidates, while the “expand your match” feature automatically grows the list.

Shareable Smart Slates populate an initial list of candidates, while the “expand your match” feature automatically grows the list. Updated search – Building on the solution’s existing functionality, HiringSolved streamlined its user interface to turn a spotlight on top candidates.

– Building on the solution’s existing functionality, HiringSolved streamlined its user interface to turn a spotlight on top candidates. Intelligent value adds – HiringSolved’s AI-powered assistant, RAI, is integrated throughout the process, working to make suggestions and increase efficiency.

– HiringSolved’s AI-powered assistant, RAI, is integrated throughout the process, working to make suggestions and increase efficiency. Instant insights – HiringSolved’s Talent Intelligence gives a real-time overview across the entire talent pool, providing powerful insights about candidates to help teams prep their clients.



HiringSolved’s newest iteration builds on its 2019 roll-out, enhancing the solution’s core capabilities around transparent scoring, automated processing, data optimization and detailed analytics. This leads to increased productivity and decreased costs, ensuring staffing teams move faster while maintaining a high-quality slate of candidates.

Dave Barthel, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing for HiringSolved, commented, “With jobs recovery ongoing, staffing companies need to be looking forward and positioning themselves for success in 2022 and beyond. HiringSolved understands the unique challenges today’s labor market presents and helps these teams stay ahead of the curve. We put that thinking front and center in this latest release, introducing streamlined search and match alongside intelligent automation and insights to reinforce the results they deliver.”

To learn more about HiringSolved for Staffing, visit hiringsolved.com/solutions/staffing.

About HiringSolved

HiringSolved develops Talent Intelligence software which enables increased hiring productivity and decreased cost by eliminating the busy work involved in hiring and enabling powerful new hiring workflows. HiringSolved helps its customers achieve better hiring outcomes through simplified recruiting. For more information, visit hiringsolved.com.