Shots Box Launches Upgraded Whiskey Tasters Club Membership Ahead of the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holidays quickly approaching, Shots Box , an expert in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to your doorstep, is pleased to announce the launch of its new upgraded Whiskey Tasters Club membership. Those who are interested can sign-up for either ½ Year membership or an annual subscription for a more elevated whiskey tasting experience.

Subscribers who elect the new annual membership as part of the Tasters Club will receive a complimentary gift including one of the company's top-selling, 750mL bottles of whiskey as well as two official Shots Box Glencairn tasting glasses. Those who sign up for the 1/2 Year membership will receive two official Shots Box Glencairn tasting glasses. Subscribers who place orders by Friday, Dec. 10 will receive their complimentary gift in time for the holidays.

"We created the Whiskey Tasters Club based on the idea that consumers should be able to sample whiskey before committing to a full bottle," said J.C. Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "Our new, upgraded subscription service offers an elevated experience for whiskey connoisseurs, experts, and artisans of fine foods and beverages. This is the perfect holiday gift for the serious whiskey lover in your family."

The Whiskey Tasters Club membership also includes an exclusive 10% off storewide coupon, special releases, and access to hard-to-find spirits.

In 2020, Shots Box introduced its Whiskey Club, offering curated, small-batch, craft whiskey samples, a proper tool kit, and the guidance needed to become a true whiskey connoisseur for those who were looking to enter into the Whiskey tasting experience. Now with the Tasting Club, subscribers can discover a more elevated and luxury offering from unique distilleries around the country as well as some international favorites with the same expert curation that Shots Box is known to offer.

Enjoy a new spirit without the hassle and guesswork and open up a new world of whiskey by joining the Shots Box Whiskey Club today.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is the expert curated craft, artisanal and small batch spirits delivery service providing sampling, subscription and gifting options for liquor enthusiasts across the nation. With Shots Box, discover new favorites from the comfort of home. Explore what's popular and what's trending beyond your local liquor store and connect with small-town distilleries from all over. Vetted by selective tastemakers, order to receive a beautifully packaged box containing ten, miniature size bottles to sample an array of flavors or opt for full bottle service from spirits including gin, tequila, vodka and whiskey. To learn more, visit Shots Box here .

