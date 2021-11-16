Feel Your Rhythm with the moto watch 100

With an aluminum case, stylish silicone band, and circular LCD display, the moto watch 100 is a premium timepiece with all the benefits of state-of-the-art wearable technology. It offers a contemporary design, multiple health and lifestyle features, and impressive battery life - all at an amazing price point.



CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The moto watch 100 was announced today by eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“eBuyNow”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands” or the “Company”) and strategic brand partner of Motorola. The moto watch 100 will initially be available in the US and Canada at MotoWatch.com.



The moto watch 100 was designed to help first-time smartwatch users master their unique biorhythms and is equipped with the all-new Moto OS: a streamlined experience focused on health and routine. Health and wellness tracking features* include a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, step counting, weight tracking, blood oxygen levels and more than 26 different sport modes on a device that delivers up to 2 weeks of full-time use from one 60 minute charge, that accompany multiple lifestyle features, goal setting, and smart notifications.

“The moto watch 100 is the result of our experience with the moto 360 heralded for its design and build quality and our deep understanding of customer needs,” said Craig Smith, eBuyNow CEO. “We’ve used this experience to deliver a smartwatch unparalleled for quality and design in this price segment.”

Moto OS is compatible with Android 5.0+. The Moto iOS app will be available in December 2021.

“Motorola strives to empower our customers through technology,” said Dave Carroll, Executive Director, Strategic Brand Partnerships, Motorola Mobility LLC. “The moto watch 100 will appeal to a whole new market of smartwatch users, by offering great technology at an affordable price point, making it indispensable for those seeking to manage their health.”

14-Day Battery: With a battery boasting up to two weeks of full-time use, one charge lasts longer than the fresh produce in your fridge!

Premium Design: Stylish aluminum smartwatch with a black silicone band, circular LCD display, and 6 analog and digital watch faces.

So Light, It’s Effortless: ​​Weighing just 29g, the moto watch 100 is built for 24/7 wear and an active lifestyle.

Synchronize Your Life: Compatible with Android; iOS will launch in December 2021. Pair with your smartphone to access GPS and music control straight from your wrist.

SP02 Sensor: Measures blood oxygen levels to track the body's response to exercise.

26 Sport Modes: The moto watch 100 punches above its weight with 26 sport modes to let you be active however you see fit.

5ATM Water Resistance: A splashproof, sweatproof smartwatch build to withstand 50m of atmospheric pressure.

The moto watch 100 retains the sleek and stylish design Motorola’s smartwatches are known for, with an enhanced user experience that includes water resistance of 5ATM, a battery-boosting OS, and an intuitive interface - all at a lower price point.

Availability and Pre-order

The moto watch 100 will be available for $99.99 USD and $129.99 CAD at MotoWatch.com , and through select major retailers. Pre-orders will begin soon in the US and Canada on motowatch.com. Media can request units for review from our team.

For media inquiries, please contact media@motowatch.com .

For full information and specifications of the moto watch 100, visit MotoWatch.com .

About eBuyNow

eBuyNow is an independent, data-driven consumer electronics company; arguably the first of its kind in the world. We work with proprietary tools to identify precise gaps in the consumer electronics industry, and then proceed to build, market, and distribute promising consumer electronics goods with a strictly results-oriented approach.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

*Not a Medical Device. The moto watch 100 is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition. The moto watch 100 is intended to provide users with information to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle. The data and information provided by the moto watch 100 is intended to be a close estimation of your activity and metrics tracked, but may not be precisely accurate. The data provided by the moto watch 100 is not intended to be utilized for medical purposes and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your doctor before engaging in any exercise routine.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2021 Motorola Mobility LLC.

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.



Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to the anticipated availability, performance and appeal of the moto watch 100 and the Company’s expectations related thereto.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including the timing of the resumption of manufacturing operations at the Company’s partner factories in Asia and the timing of product shipments and deliveries.

Although CE Brands believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because CE Brands cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the Company’s ability to stabilize its business and secure sufficient capital; the Company’s available liquidity being insufficient to operate its business and meet its financial commitments, which could result in the Company having to refinance or restructure its debt, sell assets or seek to raise additional capital, which may be on unfavorable terms; the inability to implement the Company’s objectives and priorities for 2021 and beyond, which could result in financial strain on the Company and continued pressure on the Company’s business; risks associated with developing and launching new products, including the moto watch 100; increased indebtedness and leverage; the fact that historical and projected financial information may not be representative of the Company’s future results; the inability to position the Company for long-term growth; risks associated with issuing new equity including the possible dilution of the Company’s outstanding common shares; the value of existing equity following the completion of any financing transaction; the Company defaulting on its obligations, which could result in the Company having to file for bankruptcy or undertake a restructuring proceeding; the Company being put into a bankruptcy or restructuring proceeding; and the risk factors included in CE Brand’s continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this press release, and to not use such forward-looking information other than for its intended purpose. CE Brands undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Further Information

For more information about the CE Brands, please visit www.cebrands.ca .

