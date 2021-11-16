Iveda Uplists to the OTCQB Venture Markets

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTCQB: IVDA), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI™ intelligent video search technology, Sentir® video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint™ and IvedaHome™ IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced that OTC Markets approved its application for uplisting from OTC Pink to OTCQB® Venture Markets (OTCQB).



Iveda filed Form 10-12g with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which was declared effective November 12, 2021 and paved the way for Iveda to uplist to the OTCQB. Iveda has resumed periodic filings of its audited annual financial statements and quarterly reports with the SEC and will continue the filings subject to the periodic and current reporting requirements of the Exchange Act.

The OTCQB uplisting elevates Iveda’s position with full transparency in the public market and increases its visibility to a wider range of investors. The periodic reporting, annual verification and management certification of OTCQB companies increase investor confidence and allow for better informed decisions when investments are made. Investors get an exchange-comparable information experience, with convenient trading through their preferred broker, financial advisor or online platform, including transparent pricing with real-time quotes and trusted disclosure. OTCQB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market.

“Our uplisting to the OTCQB is another milestone accomplished as we close out 2021 and offer our shareholders a more efficient market for IVDA.” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “We are actively engaging with our partners to fuel revenue growth and we are looking forward to sharing future announcements as these engagements come to fruition in the coming months,” added Ly.

About Iveda

Iveda® (OTCQB:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has had a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider, which is currently under the renewal process. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda visit:

This release includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expected. Iveda’s business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties described more thoroughly in the Company’s SEC filings, including but not limited to its Registration Statement on Form 10-12g with audited financials for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by such risk factors, and readers are advised to consider such factors carefully. Iveda undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

