New Art Book Release Date: December 1, 2021 by Santo Cervello from Actor's Corner Café: "Time Gates The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello" Volume V

About the Author & Artist

Santo Cervello, has worked as actor-director and writer-producer in Canadian Theatre presenting innovative and transformative drama that reached millions of people in Canada, the US and Great Britain.

He wrote plays for the CBC and BBC radio. He wrote and produced a TV series for Singapore Television and performed in Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City. In 1972 Mr. Cervello established the Erewhon Theatre which awakened passions and created vibrant trends in Canadian Theatre until 2011. With his wife Grace, they now live in California and are currently working on the upcoming “Time Gates” - Volume III & IV.

Time Gates Volume V Forward By Grace Lebecka

The colorful rich tapestry of Santo’s images and vast panorama of the backgrounds brings the viewer to the footsteps of another Time Gate. By viewing the images we are entering an inner universe pulsating in a particular rhythm and vibration.

At times we hear a song or we sense a feeling field of music reverberating through the spheres. Transformation takes place when we allow ourselves to go deeper, passing each gate within a gate, doors opening up endlessly revealing the depths, vastness and richness of those inner worlds.

It was a bright, sunny Saturday morning, the light coming from the windows was shining and the whole floor where Santo’s art was displayed seemed to glow and smile. I had seen these images before, but now my perception was different. The images I considered “dark” or “disturbing” looked like they went through a transformation, losing their negative undertone.

As an artist Santo opens volumes of doors through portals. Each page we turn guides us on a timeless journey. All the characters are important and have the need to appear. The props, sets, costumes and fantastical backdrops have a need to be seen for the audience to view. This motif becomes the thread that weaves through each of his volumes. Hell, deception, hunger as well as tranquil beauty, all is happening and existing next to each other along with powerful sounds of ancient prayers and chants.

The Great Chinese Teacher T’ien-t’ai talks about three thousand realms existing, within a single moment of life.

”The Silent Organ Pipes Playing,” is the image that ends our series but art will always be alive and an artist stands up in response to the needs of the time.

Welcome to Volume V. A special thanks to Palmetto Publishing for their wonderful work.

Distribution of Art Books by Ingram Sparks. Through our global distribution network “Time Gates, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello,” volume I and II is now available to 40,000 retailers and can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and etc.

