Winchester Rescue Mission Prepares To Serve Thanksgiving Dinner With A Side Of Budderfly Energy Efficient Lighting

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Budderfly , #10 overall and #2 in energy on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, proudly announced the Winchester Rescue Mission as its newest Energy Efficiency as a Service (EEaaS) client. Now, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and pie are not the only comforts greeting the Mission's guests this Thanksgiving—they will also be enjoying new energy-efficient lighting complements of Budderfly's energy management service). This year, the Mission will be preparing 50 to 75 full Thanksgiving boxed meals and setting the table for another 85 to 100 community residents. For more information please read the Winchester Rescue Mission case study at www.budderfly.com/blog/winchester--case-study .



Located in Winchester, VA, the Winchester Rescue Mission provides safe shelter, meals, support, and life-changing services to hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness each year. The Mission contains a men’s shelter to accommodate up to 35 individuals and a women’s shelter (The Stone House), which accommodates up to 10 individuals. Community dinner is served seven days a week, 365 days a year—the Mission provides around 5,000 meals per month. In addition, the Mission passes out boxes of meals every Monday through Friday and estimates 5,618 boxes were distributed as of September 2021.

The Mission’s former lighting consisted of older fluorescent tubes that were constantly flashing, and half the lights were inoperable. To make matters worse, there were very few protective coverings left on the ceiling light fixtures—presenting a considerable safety hazard should the long fluorescent bulbs break.

“Everything was antiquated from the top to the bottom and we wanted to elevate the level of dignity we bring to the people we are serving,” said Vicki Culbreth, Development Director, Winchester Rescue Mission.

Budderfly is disrupting the industry by leading the digital transformation of energy management and consumption conservation through its unique energy management solution. In just a month’s time, the company assessed the Mission’s fluorescent lighting needs, developed a no-cost plan for installation and maintenance, and upgraded all outdated fixtures with new bulbs, protective coverings, and motion sensors that automatically shut lights off.

Overall, Budderfly upgraded $11,000 worth of lighting fixtures, with an estimated saving of 25,428 kWh or approximately $2,288 annually. As part of their energy management service, Budderfly assumes full responsibility for paying the energy bill and shares the saving results with the Mission.

“I don’t have to deal with the energy bill, I just generate an invoice to pay Budderfly for our contracted amount that is lower than our past bills. Best of all, we have historical data to compare if the cost ever goes up or down. It's an easy, automatic process and I don't have to stay on hold dealing with the electric company if I have a billing question—Budderfly takes care of it all,” added Culbreth.

“I am proud Budderfly was able to make such a dramatic lighting improvement to ensure the safety and comfort of the Winchester Rescue Mission’s guests,” said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. “Moving forward we will expand our leading energy efficiency solution benefits to the Mission’s recently acquired building, also in desperate need of complete utility upgrades.”

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy management and consumption conservation through its unique Energy Management Solution. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency solutions such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, refrigeration controls and monitoring, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more, that span over 20 savings categories.

Budderfly Facility SmartGrid is a network of patented IoT devices that meter, control, and report on all elements of energy use. Budderfly’s solution optimizes energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly’s ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building’s energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com , our blog , or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers, Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0bc4cc5-a01c-43eb-84a4-e48197a5c84d