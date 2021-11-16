MediWound Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenues of $6.4 Million; Year-to-Date 2021 Revenues Increased 21%



Clarity on Regulatory Pathway for Resubmission of NexoBrid BLA, Anticipated in Mid- 2022

EscharEx Phase 2 Program Top-Line Results Accelerated, Currently Expected in the First Quarter of 2022

Conference call begins today at 8:30 am ET

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter and Recent Corporate and Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $6.4 million, compared to $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020





Total revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were $18.3 million, an increase of 21% compared to $15.1 million in the same period 2020





The Company had $13.9 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2021





Following a productive Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company gained clarity on a path forward for resubmission of its NexoBrid ® Biologics License Application (BLA), which is now anticipated in mid-2022





Biologics License Application (BLA), which is now anticipated in mid-2022 Positive top line results from phase III pediatric study (CIDS) for eschar removal of severe thermal burns





Completion of study enrollment in the EscharEx ® U.S. phase II study for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLUs) expected by year-end with top-line data now expected in the first quarter of 2022





U.S. phase II study for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLUs) expected by year-end with top-line data now expected in the first quarter of 2022 Positive outcome of interim assessment for EscharEx U.S. phase II adaptive design study with no changes to study sample size of 120 patients and no safety concerns identified





Announced peer-reviewed publication of EscharEx in-vivo head-to-head comparator study in the Journal of Wound Care, which showed EscharEx to be more effective than the commercially available collagenase product





Initiated a U.S. phase I/II study of MW005 for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma (BCC); phase II investigator-initiated trial in non-melanoma skin cancers running in parallel with data from both expected in the first half of 2022.



“We are pleased with the progress we have made this quarter across our portfolio. We gained regulatory clarity on the pathway for resubmission of NexoBrid BLA, and we continue to advance significantly the clinical development programs of EscharEx, where we remain on track to complete patient enrollment of the U.S. phase 2 study for the treatment of VLUs and generate data from the phase 2 pharmacology study by year-end,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “As we approach the end of the year and look into 2022, we remain optimistic about our programs and believe 2022 will be a very meaningful year, as we are moving towards important milestones in the coming quarters. We look forward to continuing to build on the momentum as we execute on our strategic goals.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $6.4 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to decrease in revenues from development services provided to BARDA, and up 5% sequentially.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021was $2.5 million with gross margins of 39%, compared to gross profit of $2.8 million and gross margins of 42% for the third quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.9 million, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in expenses was primarily due to clinical development for EscharEx.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.4 million, compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company posted a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.07 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Results

Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were $18.3 million compared to $15.1 million in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 21%. Product revenues in the first nine months of 2021 were $9.0 million, an increase of 81% compared to product revenues of $5.0 million for first nine months of 2020.

Operating loss for the first nine months of 2021 was $7.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $6.5 million in the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to increase in research and development expenses.

The Company’s net loss for the first nine months of 2021 was $9.4 million or $0.34 per share compared to a net loss of $7.5 million or $0.27 per share for the first nine months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, for the first nine months of 2021, was a loss of $5.5 million, compared to a loss of $4.7 million for the first nine months of 2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2021, MediWound had $13.9 million in cash and short-term investments, compared to $21.6 million as of December 31, 2020. MediWound remained on budget, utilizing $7.7 million in the first nine months of 2021 for its operational activities. The Company reiterates its cash use for 2021 to be in the range of $9.0 to $11.0 million.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at registration-stage in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx is our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, objectives, anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; risks related to our contracts with BARDA; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, we are unable to predict how the pandemic will affect the overall healthcare infrastructure, including the ability to recruit patients, the ability to conduct the studies in medical sites and the pace with which governmental agencies, such as the FDA, will review and approve regulatory submissions. Additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts also may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

MediWound, Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Audited Cash, cash equivalents and short term deposits 13,866 25,023 21,584 Accounts and other receivable 3,553 3,495 3,229 Inventories 1,252 1,805 1,380 Total current assets 18,671 30,323 26,193 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,531 2,448 2,630 Right of use assets, net 1,650 2,170 1,884 Intangible assets, net 314 380 363 Total long-term assets 4,495 4,998 4,877 Total assets 23,166 35,321 31,070 Current maturities of long-term liabilities 1,867 1,081 1,750 Trade payables and accrued expenses 3,710 3,155 2,992 Other payables 4,384 7,394 3,524 Total current liabilities 9,961 11,630 8,266 Deferred revenues 352 1,283 1,234 Liability in respect of Israeli Innovation Authority grants net of current maturity 7,715 7,157 7,267 Contingent consideration for the purchase of shares net of current maturity 4,195 4,408 4,998 Lease liability, net of current maturity 1,483 1,942 1,741 Severance pay liability, net 281 284 292 Total long-term liabilities 14,026 15,074 15,532 Shareholders' equity (deficit) (821) 8,617 7,272 Total liabilities & shareholder equity 23,166 35,321 31,070





MediWound, Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues 18,276 15,090 6,372 6,625 Cost of revenues 11,044 9,873 3,917 3,855 Gross profit 7,232 5,217 2,455 2,770 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 7,795 5,473 2,897 2,142 Selling, general & administrative 7,137 6,198 2,442 2,170 Operating loss (7,700) (6,454) (2,884) (1,542)

Financial expenses, net (1,668) (1,093) (457) (448)

Loss from continuing operations (9,368) (7,547) (3,341) (1,990)

Profit from discontinued operation - 83 - 83 Loss before Taxes on Income (9,368) (7,464) (3,341) (1,907) Taxes on Income (23) - (4) - Net Loss (9,391) (7,464) (3,345) (1,907) Foreign currency translation adjustments 15 (11) 7 (12) Total comprehensive loss (9,376) (7,475) (3,338) (1,919) Net loss per share (0.34) (0.27) (0.12) (0.07) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the computation of basic and diluted loss per share: 27,243 27,206 27,179 27,179

MediWound, Ltd.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss for the period (9,391) (7,464) (3,345) (1,907) Adjustments: Financial expenses, net (1,668) (1,093) (457) (448) Profit from discontinued operation - 83 - 83 Tax Expenses (23) - (4) - Depreciation and amortization (962) (866) (335) (327) Share-based compensation expenses (1,283) (923) (399) (404) Total adjustments (3,936) (2,799) (1,195) (1,096) Adjusted EBITDA (5,455) (4,665) (2,150) (811)





MediWound, Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands