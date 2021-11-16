Centennial Resource Development to Present at Upcoming Conferences

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities Global Energy Conference to be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Additionally, Matthew R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, and William A. Weidig, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, are scheduled to present at the MKM Partners Virtual Best Ideas Conference to be held on November 17, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern. The live webcasts for both conferences will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.



About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays Mabry

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

(832) 240-3265

ir@cdevinc.com