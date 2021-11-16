$790 Million Worldwide Gynecology Medical Lasers Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global gynecology medical lasers market.



This report focuses on the gynecology medical lasers market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the gynecology medical lasers market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global gynecology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.19 billion in 2020 to $0.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments that led to fall in the demand comparatively for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $0.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 42%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for gynecology medical lasers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Gynecology Medical Lasers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gynecology medical lasers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The gynecology medical lasers market section of the report gives context. It compares the gynecology medical lasers market with other segments of the gynecology medical lasers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gynecology medical lasers market indicator.

Major players in the gynecology medical lasers market are Quanta System S.p.A, Cynosure, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, DEKA Medical, Limmer Laser, Linline Medical Systems, Fotona, GIGAA Laser, and LISA laser products.



The gynecology medical lasers market consists of sales of gynecology medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture gynecology medical lasers. Gynecology medical lasers are used in the treatment for diseases pertaining to the female reproductive system. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The gynecology medical lasers market covered in this report is segmented by product type into CO2 laser, KTP-argon laser, Nd:YAG laser. It is also segmented by application into colposcopy, laparoscopy, hysteroscopy; end-user into hospital, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, medical centers.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high costs associated with gynecology lasers is a major issue faced by patients across the globe, especially in developing countries. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. Carbon dioxide laser is the system most commonly used in gynecology and the main indications are a disease of the uterine cervix, vagina, vulva, or perineum. The only disadvantage is their high cost. For instance, CO2 laser therapy costs more than $500 per treatment, with three treatments required initially, followed by annual treatments. Therefore, the high cost of gynecology laser treatment and the lack of skilled technicians in developing countries hamper the demand for such lasers and impact market growth.



In August 2018, OmniGuide Inc. acquired Lisa Laser Products for an undisclosed amount. OmniGuide Inc. anticipates the integration of Lisa Laser Products will complement the company's existing products. Lisa Laser Products, a Germany-based company that manufactures and distributes surgical lasers. OmniGuide Inc. is a US-based healthcare company that manufactures lasers, adapters, optical fibers, handpieces, gas flow hoses and regulators, and accessories.



Rising obesity is expected to drive the gynecology medical lasers market. Overweight women have a higher incidence of gynecology disorders. Overweight and obese women are at high risk of reproductive health-related issues. They have a higher risk of infertility, conception rates, miscarriage rates, and increased risk for pregnancy complications. They have poor reproductive outcomes in natural as well as assisted conception. Increasing obesity in women across the globe is driving the demand for gynecology treatment, hence driving the gynecology medical lasers market.



Gynecology medical laser manufacturers are constantly investing in technologies for faster diagnosis and efficient treatment of gynecological conditions. Areas of technological advances include new wavelengths, more rugged setups, lower-cost systems, and other advancements are being combined with minimally invasive techniques. For instance, in 2015, the FDA cleared the use of the Dynamis PRO laser system for treatments in gynecology and genitourology, which uses two complementary wavelengths, for fast and precise treatments.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Gynecology Medical Lasers Market Characteristics



3. Gynecology Medical Lasers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Gynecology Medical Lasers



5. Gynecology Medical Lasers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Gynecology Medical Lasers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Gynecology Medical Lasers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Gynecology Medical Lasers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Gynecology Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Gynecology Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.3. Global Gynecology Medical Lasers Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7. Gynecology Medical Lasers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Gynecology Medical Lasers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Gynecology Medical Lasers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni7319