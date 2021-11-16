Mydecine Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

--

To Launch Phase 2/3 Smoking Cessation Clinical Trial with Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

Signed 5-Year Research Agreement with JHU to Further Mydecine’s Research of Multiple Molecules for a Variety of Indications

--

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

“During the third quarter of 2021, we entered into a 5-year research agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, one of the most experienced university departments in conducting clinical research related to the therapeutic use of psychedelics. In collaboration with JHU, we are rapidly progressing one of our lead candidates, MYCO-001, through clinical trials with the upcoming seamless Phase 2/3 smoking cessation clinical trial, and their NIDA grant-funded smoking cessation study which will use MYCO-001. This marks the first time in over 50 years that the U.S government has funded a study of a psychedelic compound for therapeutics,” stated Joshua Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “As we prepare for the launch of these trials, we expect to meet with the FDA for Pre-Investigational New Drug Application (Pre-IND) meetings in early 2022, another step closer to bringing to market more effective treatments for today’s unmet needs in mental health and addiction.”

Business Highlights During and Subsequent to the Third Quarter 2021

Clinical Trials

Prepared to supply its lead drug candidate, MYCO-001, for a JHU multi-site NIDA grant-funded smoking cessation study led by Dr. Matthew Johnson.





Announced upcoming launch of seamless Phase 2/3 smoking cessation clinical trial studying the science and efficacy of MYCO-001.





Signed a five-year research agreement with JHU School of Medicine to advance clinical trials and explore multiple molecules and medicines for a variety of indications.



IP Portfolio

Filed final patent application for MYCO-003 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the World Intellectual Property Organization, which is being developed to offer enhanced treatment of anxiety and PTSD.





Filed new patent for MDMA-like compounds further expanding its robust portfolio of novel compounds after MDMA-assisted psychotherapy received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).





Filed a technology patent that allows for the creation of formulations that utilize nanoemulsion technology to enhance, stabilize and make repeatable properties of ingredients from traditional medicine. The patent will cover formulations that are generally recognized as safe by FDA (GRAS-certified).





Successfully synthesized a novel psilocin analogue with improved pharmaceutical properties to further expand its library of patent-pending tryptamines.



Technology

Launched Mindleap 2.0, an updated version of its virtual health platform, providing improved infrastructure, better user experience, and expanded content. The 2.0 version also adds focus on the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics into the broader categories of mental health.





Continued development of AI-driven drug discovery program, screening billions of new drug candidates and filtering them for their ability to modulate the activity of the psychedelic-related targets.



Corporate

Completed its spin-out transaction of ALT House Cannabis Inc., which now holds the Company’s U.S. cannabis assets in order for the Mydecine Innovations Group's team to focus on the company's core drug development business.



Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.5 million for the third quarter 2021, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.02, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $17.4 million for the third quarter 2020, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.11.

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com and follow us on Twitter , and LinkedIn.

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

As at, September 30,

2021

$ December 31,

2020 (audited)

$ Current assets Cash 1,593,516 2,190,702 Rent and other receivable 135,674 27,746 Inventory 41,268 47,262 Sales tax receivable 73,632 13,734 Prepaids and deposits 3,782,180 216,003 Total current assets 5,626,270 2,495,447 Non-current assets Prepaids and deposits 1,922,559 - Investment in joint venture 158,432 303,982 Note receivable 327,536 316,110 Investment in associate 233,579 4,481,988 Right-of-use asset 154,347 223,645 Investment properties 1,419,347 1,418,345 Property and equipment 521,867 291,614 Total assets 10,363,937 9,531,131 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,315,927 1,187,486 Convertible debentures 272,740 2,959,755 Derivative liabilities 837,207 1,586,744 Lease liability – current portion 76,969 69,329 Total current liabilities 2,502,843 5,803,314 Non-current liabilities Long-term portion of lease liability 94,515 167,118 Total liabilities 2,597,358 5,970,432 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 105,648,795 85,298,435 Contributed surplus 14,848,383 12,734,636 Equity portion of convertible debentures 17,190 254,690 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (449,317 ) (444,803 ) Deficit (112,298,472 ) (94,282,259 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,766,579 3,560,699 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 10,363,937 9,531,131



MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

UNAUDITED

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

